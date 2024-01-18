PROJET D’EPICERIE : ORGANISATION D’UN GROUPEMENT D’ACHATS ! L’Avant-Made (Troc&Co) Grande-Synthe Catégories d’Évènement: Grande-Synthe

PROJET D'EPICERIE : ORGANISATION D'UN GROUPEMENT D'ACHATS ! Jeudi 18 janvier 2024, 17h00 L'Avant-Made (Troc&Co) Entrée libre – Renseignements à L'Avant-MADE (anciennement Troc & Co).

Début : 2024-01-18T17:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-18T19:30:00+01:00

Participez à l'organisation concrète d'un achat groupé. Quels produits souhaitons-nous retrouver ? Connaissons-nous des producteurs.ices ? Comment s'organise t-on ? L'Avant-Made (Troc&Co) Place de l'Abbé-Pierre Grande-Synthe 59760 03.28.21.08.45

