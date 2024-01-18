PROJET D’EPICERIE : ORGANISATION D’UN GROUPEMENT D’ACHATS ! L’Avant-Made (Troc&Co) Grande-Synthe
Catégories d’Évènement:
PROJET D’EPICERIE : ORGANISATION D’UN GROUPEMENT D’ACHATS ! L’Avant-Made (Troc&Co) Grande-Synthe, 18 janvier 2024, Grande-Synthe.
PROJET D’EPICERIE : ORGANISATION D’UN GROUPEMENT D’ACHATS ! Jeudi 18 janvier 2024, 17h00 L’Avant-Made (Troc&Co) Entrée libre – Renseignements à L’Avant-MADE (anciennement Troc & Co).
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-01-18T17:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-18T19:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-01-18T17:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-18T19:30:00+01:00
Participez à l’organisation concrète d’un achat groupé. Quels produits souhaitons-nous retrouver ? Connaissons-nous des producteurs.ices ? Comment s’organise t-on ?
L’Avant-Made (Troc&Co) Place de l’Abbé-Pierre Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 03.28.21.08.45 »}]
justice alimentaire épicerie
Ville de Grande-Synthe