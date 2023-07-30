Rencontre sportive et conviviale Lauzun, 30 juillet 2023, Lauzun.

Lauzun,Lot-et-Garonne

Le tennis club de Lauzun organise des tournois ouverts à tous : licenciés et non licenciés, en match double avec équipes tirées au sort. Une journée sportive suivie d’un repas barbecue ouvert à tous. Apportez vos couverts. Les inscriptions sont ouvertes jusqu’au 25 juillet au plus tard..

2023-07-30 fin : 2023-07-30 . EUR.

Lauzun 47410 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Lauzun tennis club organizes tournaments open to all: members and non-members, in double matches with teams drawn at random. A sporting day followed by a barbecue meal open to all. Bring your own cutlery. Registration is open until July 25 at the latest.

El club de tenis de Lauzun organiza torneos abiertos a todos: socios y no socios, en partidos dobles con equipos elegidos al azar. Jornada deportiva seguida de una comida barbacoa abierta a todos. Traiga sus propios cubiertos. Las inscripciones están abiertas hasta el 25 de julio a más tardar.

Der Tennisclub von Lauzun organisiert Turniere, die für alle offen sind: Lizenzierte und nicht lizenzierte Spieler, im Doppelmatch mit ausgelosten Teams. Ein Sporttag mit anschließendem Grillfest, das für alle offen ist. Bitte bringen Sie Ihr Besteck mit. Anmeldungen sind bis spätestens 25. Juli möglich.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT du Pays de Lauzun