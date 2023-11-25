THÉÂTRE MUSICAL- LE GRAND SOIR Laurens, 25 novembre 2023, Laurens.

Laurens,Hérault

Pour Jo Billy, chanteur aigri et misogyne, c’est «Le Grand Soir ! ». LE concert qui, il en est persuadé, concrétisera enfin son statut de star, et l’enregistrement d’un album live, qui fera sa consécration. Pour Charly, sa choriste solaire et appliquée, ce doit être « Le Grand Soir ! »

Tarif : 12€ / réduit: 5€. Sur réservation..

2023-11-25 21:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

Laurens 34480 Hérault Occitanie



For Jo Billy, an embittered and misogynistic singer, it’s « Le Grand Soir! The concert which, he is convinced, will finally make his star status a reality, and the recording of a live album, which will be his consecration. For Charly, his sunny, hard-working backing singer, this must be « Le Grand Soir!

Price: 12? / reduced: 5? Reservations required.

¡Para Jo Billy, un cantante amargado y misógino, se trata de « Le Grand Soir! El concierto que, está convencido, le convertirá por fin en una estrella, y la grabación de un álbum en directo que hará de él un nombre muy conocido. ¡Para Charly, su soleado y trabajador corista, tiene que ser « Le Grand Soir!

Precio: 12 euros / con descuento: 5 euros. Reserva obligatoria.

Für den verbitterten und frauenfeindlichen Sänger Jo Billy ist es « Le Grand Soir », der große Abend. Das Konzert, von dem er überzeugt ist, dass es ihm endlich den Status eines Stars einbringen wird, und die Aufnahme eines Live-Albums, das ihm zum Durchbruch verhelfen wird. Für Charly, seine sonnige und fleißige Backgroundsängerin, muss es « Le Grand Soir! » sein

Preis: 12 / ermäßigt: 5. Auf Reservierung.

