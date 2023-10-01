ENS – VIN, CRÉATIVITÉ ET BIODIVERSITÉ… A VTT, 1 octobre 2023, Laure-Minervois.

17 km / Moyen / + 9 ans

Rendez-vous au domaine Fontanille Haut, au nord de Laure-Minervois par la D111.

Joan, diplômé d’un brevet d’État VTT et vigneron, vous fera découvrir la richesse de son domaine cultivé en bio. Sportive (mais pas trop), cette balade avec Delphine sera aussi sensorielle, créative et ludique.

Prévoir pique-nique, VTT en bon état et casque.

Dégustation de vins offerte.

Réservation obligatoire.

15 personnes max..

2023-10-01 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-10-01 14:00:00. .

Laure-Minervois 11800 Aude Occitanie



17 km / Medium / + 9 years

Meet at the Fontanille Haut estate, north of Laure-Minervois on the D111.

Joan, a certified mountain biker and winemaker, will show you the richness of his organically grown estate. Sporty (but not too much), this walk with Delphine will also be sensory, creative and fun.

Bring a picnic, a mountain bike in good condition and a helmet.

Wine tasting offered.

Reservation required.

15 people max.

17 km / Medio / + 9 años

Encuentro en la finca Fontanille Haut, al norte de Laure-Minervois por la D111.

Joan, ciclista de montaña cualificado y viticultor, le mostrará la riqueza de su finca de cultivo ecológico. Deportivo (pero no demasiado), este paseo con Delphine será también sensorial, creativo y divertido.

Traiga un picnic, una bicicleta de montaña en buen estado y un casco.

Degustación de vinos.

Reserva obligatoria.

15 personas máximo.

17 km / Mittel / + 9 Jahre

Treffpunkt: Domaine Fontanille Haut, nördlich von Laure-Minervois auf der D111.

Joan, staatlich geprüfter Mountainbiker und Winzer, wird Ihnen den Reichtum seines biologisch bewirtschafteten Weinguts zeigen. Diese sportliche (aber nicht zu sportliche) Wanderung mit Delphine wird auch sensorisch, kreativ und spielerisch sein.

Bringen Sie ein Picknick, ein Mountainbike in gutem Zustand und einen Helm mit.

Eine Weinprobe wird angeboten.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

max. 15 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude