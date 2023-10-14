CONVENTION EPIC SCALE Launaguet Launaguet, 13 octobre 2023, Launaguet.

Launa’gamers organise le weekend du 14 et 15 octobre un week-end jeu de figurines à la salle des fêtes de Launaguet.

Au programme :

Trois tournois dans l’univers de Warhammer 40k à l’échelle Epic:

– NetEpic Palladium, jeu d’affrontements de masse, sur les deux jours.

– Aeronautica Imperialis, jeu de combats aériens, le samedi

– Adeptus titanicus, jeu d’escarmouches entre des machines titanesques, le dimanche.

Des initiations à ces trois jeux sont prévues tout le week-end pour tous les visiteurs (13 ans et plus).

N’hésitez pas à venir découvrir ou redécouvrir les jeux de figurines.

Les inscriptions aux tournois se font sur le site tabletop tournaments:

Pour Net Epic:

https://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/t3_tournament.php?tid=32171

Pour Adeptus Titanicus

http://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/tournoi/open-d-occitanie-d-adeptus-titanicus

Pour Aeronautica Imperialis

http://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/tournoi/open-d-occitanie-aeronautica-imperialis

Launaguet

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-14T00:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-14T23:59:00+02:00
2023-10-15T00:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-15T23:59:00+02:00