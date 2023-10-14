CONVENTION EPIC SCALE Launaguet Launaguet Catégorie d’Évènement: Launaguet CONVENTION EPIC SCALE Launaguet Launaguet, 13 octobre 2023, Launaguet. CONVENTION EPIC SCALE 14 et 15 octobre Launaguet Launa’gamers organise le weekend du 14 et 15 octobre un week-end jeu de figurines à la salle des fêtes de Launaguet. Au programme : Trois tournois dans l’univers de Warhammer 40k à l’échelle Epic: – NetEpic Palladium, jeu d’affrontements de masse, sur les deux jours. – Aeronautica Imperialis, jeu de combats aériens, le samedi – Adeptus titanicus, jeu d’escarmouches entre des machines titanesques, le dimanche. Des initiations à ces trois jeux sont prévues tout le week-end pour tous les visiteurs (13 ans et plus). N’hésitez pas à venir découvrir ou redécouvrir les jeux de figurines. Les inscriptions aux tournois se font sur le site tabletop tournaments: Pour Net Epic: https://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/t3_tournament.php?tid=32171 Pour Adeptus Titanicus http://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/tournoi/open-d-occitanie-d-adeptus-titanicus Pour Aeronautica Imperialis http://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/tournoi/open-d-occitanie-aeronautica-imperialis Launaguet Launaguet Launaguet [{« link »: « https://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/t3_tournament.php?tid=32171 »}, {« link »: « http://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/tournoi/open-d-occitanie-d-adeptus-titanicus »}, {« link »: « http://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/tournoi/open-d-occitanie-aeronautica-imperialis »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

