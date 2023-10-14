CONVENTION EPIC SCALE Launaguet Launaguet
CONVENTION EPIC SCALE 14 et 15 octobre Launaguet
Launa’gamers organise le weekend du 14 et 15 octobre un week-end jeu de figurines à la salle des fêtes de Launaguet.
Au programme :
Trois tournois dans l’univers de Warhammer 40k à l’échelle Epic:
– NetEpic Palladium, jeu d’affrontements de masse, sur les deux jours.
– Aeronautica Imperialis, jeu de combats aériens, le samedi
– Adeptus titanicus, jeu d’escarmouches entre des machines titanesques, le dimanche.
Des initiations à ces trois jeux sont prévues tout le week-end pour tous les visiteurs (13 ans et plus).
N’hésitez pas à venir découvrir ou redécouvrir les jeux de figurines.
Les inscriptions aux tournois se font sur le site tabletop tournaments:
Pour Net Epic:
https://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/t3_tournament.php?tid=32171
Pour Adeptus Titanicus
http://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/tournoi/open-d-occitanie-d-adeptus-titanicus
Pour Aeronautica Imperialis
http://www.tabletoptournaments.net/fr/tournoi/open-d-occitanie-aeronautica-imperialis
