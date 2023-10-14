Concert pop rock l’Atypik Montfaucon-en-Velay, 14 octobre 2023, Montfaucon-en-Velay.

Montfaucon-en-Velay,Haute-Loire

20h30 concert pop rock Initial , retrouvez le meilleurs des années 70 à 90

entrée gratuite

Inscription au 07 69 59 93 31.

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . .

l’Atypik

Montfaucon-en-Velay 43290 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



8:30 p.m. Initial pop rock concert, featuring the best of the 70s and 90s

free admission

Call 07 69 59 93 31 to register

20.30 h Concierto de pop rock inicial, con lo mejor de los años 70 y 90

entrada gratuita

Reserva en el 07 69 59 93 31

20:30 Uhr Pop-Rock-Konzert Initial, mit den besten Songs der 70er bis 90er Jahre

eintritt frei

Anmeldung unter 07 69 59 93 31

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Office de Tourisme du pays de Montfaucon