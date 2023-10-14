Concert pop rock l’Atypik Montfaucon-en-Velay
Concert pop rock l’Atypik Montfaucon-en-Velay, 14 octobre 2023, Montfaucon-en-Velay.
Montfaucon-en-Velay,Haute-Loire
20h30 concert pop rock Initial , retrouvez le meilleurs des années 70 à 90
entrée gratuite
Inscription au 07 69 59 93 31.
2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . .
l’Atypik
Montfaucon-en-Velay 43290 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
8:30 p.m. Initial pop rock concert, featuring the best of the 70s and 90s
free admission
Call 07 69 59 93 31 to register
20.30 h Concierto de pop rock inicial, con lo mejor de los años 70 y 90
entrada gratuita
Reserva en el 07 69 59 93 31
20:30 Uhr Pop-Rock-Konzert Initial, mit den besten Songs der 70er bis 90er Jahre
eintritt frei
Anmeldung unter 07 69 59 93 31
Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Office de Tourisme du pays de Montfaucon