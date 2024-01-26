LES VENDREDIS DE LATRAPE BAR LA RÉCLAME Latrape

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

LES VENDREDIS DE LATRAPE

Début : 2024-01-26 18:30:00
Marché bio suivi d’une auberge espagnole et d’un concert par Paamath (Pape Amath N’Diaye) ( afro-folk, musique du monde).
L’association des vendredis de Latrape vous propose de venir découvrir son marché bio et local hebdomadaire. Il sera suivi d’une auberge espagnole au Bar La Réclame, et du concert du musicien Pape Amath N’Diaye, dit Paamath, dans un format guitare-voix aux multiples influences.

1 EUR.
L’événement LES VENDREDIS DE LATRAPE Latrape a été mis à jour le 2024-01-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

26 janvier 2024
31310
