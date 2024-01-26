LES VENDREDIS DE LATRAPE BAR LA RÉCLAME Latrape, vendredi 26 janvier 2024.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-01-26 18:30:00

fin : 2024-01-26 22:00:00

Marché bio suivi d’une auberge espagnole et d’un concert par Paamath (Pape Amath N’Diaye) ( afro-folk, musique du monde).

L’association des vendredis de Latrape vous propose de venir découvrir son marché bio et local hebdomadaire. Il sera suivi d’une auberge espagnole au Bar La Réclame, et du concert du musicien Pape Amath N’Diaye, dit Paamath, dans un format guitare-voix aux multiples influences.

1 EUR.

BAR LA RÉCLAME 40 grand rue

Latrape 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesvendredisdelatrape@protonmail.com



