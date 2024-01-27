La jeune fille, le diable et le moulin L’Atelier du Neez Jurançon, 27 janvier 2024, Jurançon.

Jurançon,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Un conte de Grimm revisité par Olivier Py – à partir de 10 ans – durée 1h15

Pour devenir riche, un pauvre homme vend sa fille au diable.

Trois acteurs au plateau, trois bras cassés, racontent l’histoire héroïco-tragique de la jeune fille. Le premier, grand, émotif, cabotine et joue presque tous les rôles. Le deuxième, angoissé, doit créer le décor, gérer la lumière et le son, jouer, souffler les répliques. Il est le maître du temps. Le troisième, une jeune brindille, tient le rôle de la jeune fille.

L’humeur de jeu est joyeuse, impertinente, dans un théâtre qui se rit de lui-même. Sur le chemin initiatique de l’enfance à la maturité, de la fille à la mère, le récit est touchant et oscille entre naïveté, humour et gravité..

2024-01-27 fin : 2024-01-27 . EUR.

L’Atelier du Neez avenue du 18 juin 1940

Jurançon 64110 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A Grimm fairy tale revisited by Olivier Py – from age 10 – duration 1h15

To become rich, a poor man sells his daughter to the devil.

Three actors on stage, three broken arms, tell the heroic-tragic story of the young girl. The first, a tall, emotional, ham-handed actor, plays almost every role. The second, anxious, has to create the set, manage the light and sound, act, whisper the lines. He’s the master of time. The third, a young twig, plays the role of the girl.

The play’s mood is joyful, impertinent, in a theater that laughs at itself. On the initiatory path from childhood to maturity, from daughter to mother, the story is touching, oscillating between naiveté, humor and gravity.

Un cuento de Grimm revisitado por Olivier Py – a partir de 10 años – duración 1h15

Para hacerse rico, un hombre pobre vende a su hija al diablo.

Tres actores en escena, tres brazos rotos, cuentan la historia heroico-trágica de la joven. El primero, alto y emotivo, es un jamón e interpreta casi todos los papeles. El segundo, ansioso, tiene que crear el decorado, gestionar la iluminación y el sonido, actuar y gritar las líneas. Es el maestro del tiempo. El tercero, una joven ramita, interpreta el papel de la joven.

El ambiente es alegre y descarado, en un teatro que se ríe de sí mismo. La historia de la iniciación de la infancia a la madurez, de hija a madre, es conmovedora y oscila entre la ingenuidad, el humor y la seriedad.

Ein Grimmsches Märchen in der Neufassung von Olivier Py – ab 10 Jahren – Dauer 1h15

Um reich zu werden, verkauft ein armer Mann seine Tochter an den Teufel.

Drei Schauspieler auf der Bühne, drei gebrochene Arme, erzählen die heroisch-tragische Geschichte des Mädchens. Der erste, groß, emotional, kabarettistisch und spielt fast jede Rolle. Der zweite, ängstliche Schauspieler muss das Bühnenbild entwerfen, das Licht und den Ton regeln, spielen und den Text einbläuen. Er ist der Herrscher über die Zeit. Der dritte, ein junger Zweig, übernimmt die Rolle des Mädchens.

Die Spiellaune ist fröhlich, frech, in einem Theater, das über sich selbst lacht. Auf dem Initiationsweg von der Kindheit zur Reife, von der Tochter zur Mutter, ist die Erzählung rührend und schwankt zwischen Naivität, Humor und Ernsthaftigkeit.

