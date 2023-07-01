Terra Aventura : Bisca donne des z’ailes Latécoère Biscarrosse, 1 juillet 2023, Biscarrosse.

Biscarrosse,Landes

Terra Aventura est un jeu qui allie balade, sport, découverte des richesses patrimoniales et naturelles. Le principe est simple : la chasse aux trésors se pratique à l’aide d’un smartphone ou d’un GPS sur lequel on a téléchargé l’application gratuite. Les « caches » une fois localisées sur le terrain, il faut trouver le mot mystère ou résoudre les énigmes…jusqu’au trésor dans lequel se cachent des Poï’z, petits personnages à fort caractère, à collectionner (sous forme de badges).

Bisca’ donne des z’ailes, une thématique autour de l’hydravion à découvrir en famille

A Biscarrosse Ville : Savoir faire avec Zouti / Durée 1h-2 h / Distance 2.70 km / Terrain ** / Difficulté ***.

Latécoère

Biscarrosse 40600 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Terra Aventura is a game that combines walking, sports, discovery of heritage and natural resources. The principle is simple: the treasure hunt is done with a smartphone or a GPS on which you have downloaded the free application. Once the « caches » are located on the ground, you have to find the mystery word or solve the riddles…until you find the treasure in which are hidden Poï?z, small characters with a strong character, to collect (in the form of badges).

Bisca? gives z?ailes, a theme around the seaplane to discover in family

In Biscarrosse City: Know how to do with Zouti / Duration 1h-2h / Distance 2.70 km / Terrain ** / Difficulty ***

Terra Aventura es un juego que combina el senderismo, el deporte y el descubrimiento del patrimonio y los recursos naturales. El principio es sencillo: la búsqueda del tesoro se realiza con la ayuda de un smartphone o un GPS en el que se haya descargado la aplicación gratuita. Una vez localizados los « alijos » sobre el terreno, hay que encontrar la palabra misteriosa o resolver los enigmas… hasta llegar al tesoro en el que se esconden los Poi?z, pequeños personajes de fuerte carácter, que se pueden coleccionar (en forma de insignias).

Bisca? regala z?ailes, un tema en torno al hidroavión para descubrir en familia

En Biscarrosse Ville: Saber hacer con Zouti / Duración 1h-2h / Distancia 2.70 km / Terreno ** / Dificultad ***

Terra Aventura ist ein Spiel, das Spaziergänge, Sport und die Entdeckung von Reichtümern des Kulturerbes und der Natur miteinander verbindet. Das Prinzip ist einfach: Die Schatzsuche wird mithilfe eines Smartphones oder GPS-Geräts durchgeführt, auf das man die kostenlose App heruntergeladen hat. Sobald die « Verstecke » auf dem Gelände lokalisiert sind, gilt es, das geheimnisvolle Wort zu finden oder Rätsel zu lösen… bis zum Schatz, in dem sich Poï?z verstecken, kleine Charaktere mit starkem Charakter, die gesammelt werden können (in Form von Abzeichen).

Bisca? donne des z?ailes, ein Thema rund um das Wasserflugzeug, das die ganze Familie entdecken kann

In Biscarrosse Stadt: Savoir faire mit Zouti / Dauer 1h-2 h / Distanz 2.70 km / Gelände ** / Schwierigkeitsgrad ***

