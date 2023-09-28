TRIO KACIKE l’Astronef Toulouse, 28 septembre 2023, Toulouse.

TRIO KACIKE Jeudi 28 septembre, 20h30 l’Astronef Gratuit sans réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles – debout

En partenariat avec le Collectif Culture Bar-Bars

Du jeudi 28 septembre au dimanche 1er octobre, le Collectif Culture Bar-Bars s’associe à la 37ème édition du festival Jazz sur son 31, pour un préambule festif et gratuit :

Bar-Bars sur son 31, vous donne rendez-vous avec 14 concerts lives et Dj set dans 11 cafés concerts, cafés-cultures et bistrots de Toulouse et sa banlieue.

L’Astronef accueille le Trio Kacike

★ Rafael Aguila, saxophone / Ruy López-Nussa, batterie / Thibault Soulas, contrebasse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nbwny3uWwYY

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-28T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-09-28T22:30:00+02:00

Jazz Musique

