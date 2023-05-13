Insectes et ciel étoilé – Sortie CPIE, 13 mai 2023, Lasseube.

Pour découvrir le monde mystérieux et fascinant de la nuit, vous collaborez à une « enquête participative » alliant astronomie et biodiversité. Une soirée pour parler de la pollution lumineuse et de l’importance de préserver la nuit noire pour mieux observer étoiles et constellations.

A partir de 7 ans..

2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 00:00:00. EUR.

Lasseube 64290 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To discover the mysterious and fascinating world of the night, you will collaborate in a « participative investigation » combining astronomy and biodiversity. An evening to talk about light pollution and the importance of preserving the dark night to better observe stars and constellations.

From 7 years old.

Para descubrir el misterioso y fascinante mundo de la noche, colaborarás en una « investigación participativa » que combina astronomía y biodiversidad. Una tarde para hablar de la contaminación lumínica y de la importancia de preservar la noche oscura para observar mejor las estrellas y las constelaciones.

A partir de 7 años.

Um die geheimnisvolle und faszinierende Welt der Nacht zu entdecken, arbeiten Sie an einer « partizipativen Umfrage » mit, die Astronomie und Biodiversität miteinander verbindet. Ein Abend, um über Lichtverschmutzung zu sprechen und darüber, wie wichtig es ist, die dunkle Nacht zu bewahren, um Sterne und Konstellationen besser beobachten zu können.

Ab 7 Jahren.

