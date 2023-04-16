Fête des plants Jardins d’Humus, 16 avril 2023, Lasseube.

L’Association Humus et Compagnie organise aux Jardins d’Humus la Fête des Plants sur le thème « Les Jardins comme source d’équilibre, d’harmonie, de nourritures terrestres et spirituels et de partage ».

Au programme :

10h -18h : Vente de Plants (légumes, aromatiques, plantes médicinales, fleurs), marché paysan

10h -12h30 : Rencontre en résonance avec le végétal, atelier proposé par Stéphanie Hersant (herbaliste). Places limitées à 10, sur inscription

10h30 – 11h30 : Initiation à l’acroyoga pour petits et grands, par Christelle Durocher et Bernard Ansel, enseignants de yoga. Prévoir tapis de yoga/ sol

12h30 : Restauration Food Truc

12h30-13h30 : Koumata Trio guitare avec Cécile Armary et Sébastien Cabos, chant : Hanna – Répertoire jazz-manouche, tzigane et swing

14h-15h : Discussion autour de l’alimentation vivante par Isabelle Peysson

15h30-16h30 : Yoga du rire par Johanna Weiss.

2023-04-16 à ; fin : 2023-04-16 18:00:00. .

Jardins d’Humus Lieu-dit Loustau

Lasseube 64290 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Association Humus et Compagnie organizes at the Jardins d’Humus the Plant Festival on the theme « Gardens as a source of balance, harmony, earthly and spiritual nourishment and sharing ».

On the program:

10am – 6pm: Sale of Plants (vegetables, herbs, medicinal plants, flowers), farmers’ market

10am – 12:30pm: Meeting in resonance with the plant, workshop proposed by Stéphanie Hersant (herbalist). Places limited to 10, on registration

10:30 am – 11:30 am: Introduction to acroyoga for young and old, by Christelle Durocher and Bernard Ansel, yoga teachers. Please bring a yoga mat/floor

12:30 pm: Food Truc

12h30-13h30 : Koumata Trio guitar with Cécile Armary and Sébastien Cabos, singing : Hanna – Gypsy jazz, gypsy and swing repertoire

14h-15h : Discussion about living food by Isabelle Peysson

15h30-16h30 : Laughter Yoga by Johanna Weiss

La Asociación Humus et Compagnie organiza la Fiesta de las Plantas en los Jardines de Humus, bajo el lema « Los jardines como fuente de equilibrio, armonía, alimento terrenal y espiritual y puesta en común ».

Programa

10.00 h – 18.00 h: Venta de plantas (hortalizas, hierbas aromáticas, plantas medicinales, flores), mercado de agricultores

10.00 h – 12.30 h: Encuentro en resonancia con las plantas, taller propuesto por Stéphanie Hersant (herborista). Plazas limitadas a 10, previa inscripción

10.30 – 11.30 h: Introducción al acroyoga para jóvenes y mayores, a cargo de Christelle Durocher y Bernard Ansel, profesores de yoga. Se ruega traer esterilla/suelo de yoga

12.30 h: Comida Truc

12.30-13.30: Koumata Trío de guitarra con Cécile Armary y Sébastien Cabos, voz : Hanna – Repertorio de jazz gitano, gypsy y swing

14h00-15h00: Debate sobre los alimentos vivos a cargo de Isabelle Peysson

15h30-16h30: Yoga de la risa por Johanna Weiss

Der Verein Humus et Compagnie organisiert in den Jardins d’Humus das Fest der Pflanzen zum Thema « Gärten als Quelle des Gleichgewichts, der Harmonie, der irdischen und geistigen Nahrung und des Teilens ».

Auf dem Programm stehen:

10h -18h: Verkauf von Setzlingen (Gemüse, Kräuter, Heilpflanzen, Blumen), Bauernmarkt

10h -12h30: Treffen in Resonanz mit der Pflanze, Workshop angeboten von Stéphanie Hersant (Kräuterkundlerin). Plätze auf 10 begrenzt, Anmeldung erforderlich

10:30 – 11:30 Uhr: Einführung in Acroyoga für Groß und Klein, von den Yogalehrern Christelle Durocher und Bernard Ansel. Bitte Yogamatte/ Boden mitbringen

12.30 Uhr: Verpflegung Food Truc

12.30-13.30 Uhr: Koumata Trio Gitarre mit Cécile Armary und Sébastien Cabos, Gesang : Hanna – Repertoire aus Gypsy-Jazz-, Zigeuner- und Swingmusik

14h-15h: Diskussion über lebendige Ernährung von Isabelle Peysson

15.30-16.30 Uhr: Lachyoga von Johanna Weiss

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn