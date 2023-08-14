Fêtes de Laruns Laruns, 14 août 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Sur la place :

18h : Les jeux du cirque de Bigoudi

21h30 : Concert Esta full band (9 musiciens)

23h : Bal mousse avec le podium « Croc Night »

23h au fronton : Spectacle de feu « Portal » par la compagnie Vaporium. Le roi des chats d’outre monde est mort !

Après des semaines de luttes fratricides, il ne reste que deux prétendants au trône.

La grande Chat’man, représentante du dieu du brasier, les départage alors dans une dernière épreuve : l’épreuve du Portal. Pyrotechnie, jonglerie, feu, lance-flamme et autres tours de magie, retrouvez nos Chats d’Outre Monde dans ce spectacle grand format de plus de 30 min. Entièrement chorégraphié, servi par une imposante scénographie et une puissante bande-son tribal-pagan.

Fête foraine.

On the square:

6pm: Bigoudi’s circus games

9:30pm: Esta full band concert (9 musicians)

11pm: Foam ball with the « Croc Night » podium

11pm at the fronton: « Portal » fire show by the Vaporium company. The king of otherworldly cats is dead!

After weeks of fratricidal battles, only two claimants to the throne remain.

The great Catman, representative of the god of the inferno, decides between them in a final trial: the Portal test. Pyrotechnics, juggling, fire, flamethrowers and other magic tricks, meet our Chats d?Outre Monde in this large-scale show lasting over 30 min. Entirely choreographed, served by an imposing scenography and a powerful tribal-pagan soundtrack.

Funfair

En la plaza :

18.00 h: Juegos circenses de Bigoudi

21.30 h: concierto de Esta full band (9 músicos)

23.00 h: Baile de espuma con el podio « Noche de los cocodrilos

23 h en el frontón: espectáculo de fuego « Portal » de la compañía Vaporium. ¡El rey de los gatos de otro mundo ha muerto!

Tras semanas de batallas fratricidas, sólo quedan dos pretendientes al trono.

El gran Hombre Gato, representante del dios del infierno, decide entre ellos en una prueba final: la prueba Portal. Con pirotecnia, malabares, fuego, lanzallamas y otros trucos de magia, los Chats d’Outre Monde actúan en este espectáculo a gran escala que dura más de 30 minutos. Totalmente coreografiado, con una imponente escenografía y una potente banda sonora tribal-pagana.

Parque de atracciones

Auf dem Platz :

18 Uhr: Die Zirkusspiele von Bigoudi

21.30 Uhr: Konzert Esta full band (9 Musiker)

23 Uhr: Schaumball mit dem Podium « Croc Night »

23 Uhr im Giebel: Feuershow « Portal » der Kompanie Vaporium. Der König der Überseekatzen ist tot!

Nach wochenlangen Bruderkämpfen gibt es nur noch zwei Anwärter auf den Thron.

Die große Katze, eine Vertreterin des Gottes des Feuers, entscheidet in einer letzten Prüfung zwischen ihnen: der Portalprüfung. Pyrotechnik, Jonglieren, Feuer, Flammenwerfer und andere Zaubertricks: In dieser 30-minütigen Show im Großformat können Sie unsere Katzen aus Übersee wiedersehen. Vollständig choreographiert, mit einem imposanten Bühnenbild und einem kraftvollen Tribal-Pagan-Soundtrack.

Jahrmarkt

