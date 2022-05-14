L’Art phénicien I Visite flash Bibliothèque nationale et universitaire Strasbourg Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin

Nuit des musées

Strasbourg

L’Art phénicien I Visite flash Bibliothèque nationale et universitaire, 14 mai 2022 19:15, Strasbourg. Nuit des musées L’Art phénicien I Visite flash Bibliothèque nationale et universitaire Samedi 14 mai, 18h15, 18h45, 19h15 Gratuit, Rendez-vous au niveau 1 de la bibliothèque – foyer Nord

En compagnie d’un guide, partez à la rencontre des Phéniciens lors d’une mini-visite exceptionnelle! http://www.bnu.fr Free, Go to level 1 of the library – foyer Nord Saturday 14 May, 18:15, 18:45, 19:15 Gratis, Cita en el nivel 1 de la biblioteca – hogar Nord Sábado 14 mayo, 18:15, 18:45, 19:15 6 place de la République 67000 strasbourg 67000 Strasbourg Grand Est

Détails Heure : 19:15 - 18:30 Catégories d’évènement: Bas-Rhin, Nuit des musées, Strasbourg Autres Lieu Bibliothèque nationale et universitaire Adresse 6 place de la République 67000 strasbourg Ville Strasbourg

Bibliothèque nationale et universitaire Strasbourg https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/strasbourg/

L’Art phénicien I Visite flash Bibliothèque nationale et universitaire 2022-05-14 was last modified: by L’Art phénicien I Visite flash Bibliothèque nationale et universitaire Bibliothèque nationale et universitaire 14 mai 2022 19:15 Bas-Rhin nuit musées nuit musées Strasbourg

Strasbourg