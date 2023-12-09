« Parpaing » par la 114 Cie L’Arsénic Gindou, 30 novembre 2023, Gindou.

Gindou,Lot

Accompagné sur scène par le musicien Guillaume Bertrand, Nicolas Petisoff livre un récit autobiographique coup de poing, l’histoire d’un parcours de vie singulier dans lequel mensonges, non dits et secrets de famille tombent, et permettent une reconstruction, pierre par pierre, parpaing par parpaing..

2023-12-09 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . 10 EUR.

L’Arsénic

Gindou 46250 Lot Occitanie



Accompanied on stage by musician Guillaume Bertrand, Nicolas Petisoff delivers a hard-hitting autobiographical narrative, the story of a singular life journey in which lies, unspoken words and family secrets fall away, enabling reconstruction, stone by stone, cinder block by cinder block.

Acompañado en el escenario por el músico Guillaume Bertrand, Nicolas Petisoff ofrece una narración autobiográfica contundente, la historia de un viaje vital singular en el que las mentiras, las palabras no dichas y los secretos familiares se desmoronan, permitiendo una reconstrucción, piedra a piedra, bloque a bloque.

Nicolas Petisoff, der auf der Bühne von dem Musiker Guillaume Bertrand begleitet wird, liefert eine eindringliche autobiografische Erzählung, die Geschichte eines einzigartigen Lebensweges, in dem Lügen, Unausgesprochenes und Familiengeheimnisse fallen und einen Wiederaufbau ermöglichen, Stein um Stein, Pflasterstein um Pflasterstein.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT Cazals-Salviac