Apéro Concert, Bootsy Le Cat l’Arrosoir Figeac, 4 décembre 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Bootsy Le Cat est un trio Anglo-Français.

Elle chante et claque des doigts en anglais pendant que guitare et contrebasse

grattent et tapent du pied en français.

La voix grave et envoûtante nous enveloppe et nous plonge dans un son jazzy à la

fois mélodieux et groovy, la guitare se balade entre blues et jazz et improvise avec

passion et feeling pendant que la contrebasse amène sa profondeur veloutée pour

lier le tout.

Tous les trois créent un univers bluesy intimiste qui revisite des morceaux allant de

Tom Waits à Billie Holiday en passant par Lhasa de Sela et quelques perles moins

connues du répertoire jazz du début du siècle dernier. Une musique à déguster

comme un bon whisky écossais….

2024-02-09 19:30:00 fin : 2024-02-09 . EUR.

l’Arrosoir rue de Crussol

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



Bootsy Le Cat is an Anglo-French trio.

She sings and snaps her fingers in English while guitar and double bass

strum and tap their feet in French.

The deep, haunting voice envelops us in a jazzy sound that’s both melodious and groovy

melodious and groovy, the guitar wanders between blues and jazz and improvises

with passion and feeling, while the double bass brings its velvety depth to

to bind it all together.

The three of them create an intimate bluesy universe that revisits songs from

From Tom Waits to Billie Holiday, Lhasa de Sela and a few lesser-known gems from the

from the jazz repertoire of the early 20th century. Music to be savored

like a fine Scotch whisky…

Bootsy Le Cat es un trío anglo-francés.

Ella canta y chasquea los dedos en inglés mientras la guitarra y el contrabajo

rasguean y zapatean en francés.

Su voz profunda e inquietante nos envuelve en un sonido jazzístico a la vez melodioso y groovy

la guitarra se mueve entre el blues y el jazz, improvisando con pasión y sentimiento, mientras el contrabajo

con pasión y sentimiento, mientras el contrabajo añade su profundidad aterciopelada para unirlo todo

para unirlo todo.

Los tres crean un universo íntimo de blues que revisita canciones de

De Tom Waits a Billie Holiday y Lhasa de Sela, así como algunas gemas menos conocidas del

gemas del repertorio jazzístico de principios del siglo pasado. Música para saborear

como un buen whisky escocés…

Bootsy Le Cat ist ein anglo-französisches Trio.

Sie singt und schnipst mit den Fingern auf Englisch, während Gitarre und Kontrabass

auf Französisch schrammeln und stampfen.

Die tiefe, betörende Stimme umhüllt uns und lässt uns in einen jazzigen Sound eintauchen, der gleichzeitig

die Gitarre bewegt sich zwischen Blues und Jazz und improvisiert mit Leidenschaft und Leidenschaft

während der Kontrabass seine samtige Tiefe einbringt, um die Musik zu vereinen

das Ganze zusammenhält.

Alle drei schaffen ein intimes bluesiges Universum, das Stücke von

Tom Waits und Billie Holiday über Lhasa de Sela bis hin zu einigen weniger bekannten Perlen

des Jazz-Repertoires vom Anfang des letzten Jahrhunderts. Eine Musik zum Genießen

wie ein guter schottischer Whisky …

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT Figeac