Apéro Concert, Bootsy Le Cat l’Arrosoir Figeac
Apéro Concert, Bootsy Le Cat l’Arrosoir Figeac, 4 décembre 2023, Figeac.
Figeac,Lot
Bootsy Le Cat est un trio Anglo-Français.
Elle chante et claque des doigts en anglais pendant que guitare et contrebasse
grattent et tapent du pied en français.
La voix grave et envoûtante nous enveloppe et nous plonge dans un son jazzy à la
fois mélodieux et groovy, la guitare se balade entre blues et jazz et improvise avec
passion et feeling pendant que la contrebasse amène sa profondeur veloutée pour
lier le tout.
Tous les trois créent un univers bluesy intimiste qui revisite des morceaux allant de
Tom Waits à Billie Holiday en passant par Lhasa de Sela et quelques perles moins
connues du répertoire jazz du début du siècle dernier. Une musique à déguster
comme un bon whisky écossais….
2024-02-09 19:30:00 fin : 2024-02-09 . EUR.
l’Arrosoir rue de Crussol
Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie
Bootsy Le Cat is an Anglo-French trio.
She sings and snaps her fingers in English while guitar and double bass
strum and tap their feet in French.
The deep, haunting voice envelops us in a jazzy sound that’s both melodious and groovy
melodious and groovy, the guitar wanders between blues and jazz and improvises
with passion and feeling, while the double bass brings its velvety depth to
to bind it all together.
The three of them create an intimate bluesy universe that revisits songs from
From Tom Waits to Billie Holiday, Lhasa de Sela and a few lesser-known gems from the
from the jazz repertoire of the early 20th century. Music to be savored
like a fine Scotch whisky…
Bootsy Le Cat es un trío anglo-francés.
Ella canta y chasquea los dedos en inglés mientras la guitarra y el contrabajo
rasguean y zapatean en francés.
Su voz profunda e inquietante nos envuelve en un sonido jazzístico a la vez melodioso y groovy
la guitarra se mueve entre el blues y el jazz, improvisando con pasión y sentimiento, mientras el contrabajo
con pasión y sentimiento, mientras el contrabajo añade su profundidad aterciopelada para unirlo todo
para unirlo todo.
Los tres crean un universo íntimo de blues que revisita canciones de
De Tom Waits a Billie Holiday y Lhasa de Sela, así como algunas gemas menos conocidas del
gemas del repertorio jazzístico de principios del siglo pasado. Música para saborear
como un buen whisky escocés…
Bootsy Le Cat ist ein anglo-französisches Trio.
Sie singt und schnipst mit den Fingern auf Englisch, während Gitarre und Kontrabass
auf Französisch schrammeln und stampfen.
Die tiefe, betörende Stimme umhüllt uns und lässt uns in einen jazzigen Sound eintauchen, der gleichzeitig
die Gitarre bewegt sich zwischen Blues und Jazz und improvisiert mit Leidenschaft und Leidenschaft
während der Kontrabass seine samtige Tiefe einbringt, um die Musik zu vereinen
das Ganze zusammenhält.
Alle drei schaffen ein intimes bluesiges Universum, das Stücke von
Tom Waits und Billie Holiday über Lhasa de Sela bis hin zu einigen weniger bekannten Perlen
des Jazz-Repertoires vom Anfang des letzten Jahrhunderts. Eine Musik zum Genießen
wie ein guter schottischer Whisky …
Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT Figeac