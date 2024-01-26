Apéro Concert, Jazzepheen Quintet l’Arrosoir Figeac, 4 décembre 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Notre formation est une « aventure familiale » : le grand père à la basse, sa fille au piano, sa petite fille au chant, son gendre à la guitare et un ami à la batterie, c’est ça, Jazzepheen Quintet.

Le répertoire est composé de standards jazzy et de bossa nova. De Duke Ellington à Dizzy Gillespie en passant par Sony Rollins, Milles Davis, Carlos Jobim ou Jim Hall ; deux heures de musique accessible distillée dans le plaisir de jouer ensemble comme de véritables amateurs au sens premier du terme ; qui aime !.

2024-01-26 19:30:00 fin : 2024-01-26 . EUR.

l’Arrosoir rue de Crussol

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



Our band is a « family adventure »: grandfather on bass, daughter on piano, granddaughter on vocals, son-in-law on guitar and a friend on drums. That’s Jazzepheen Quintet.

The repertoire is made up of jazzy standards and bossa nova. From Duke Ellington to Dizzy Gillespie, not forgetting Sony Rollins, Milles Davis, Carlos Jobim and Jim Hall, two hours of accessible music distilled from the pleasure of playing together like true amateurs in the true sense of the word: who loves!

Nuestro grupo es una « aventura familiar »: el abuelo al bajo, su hija al piano, su nieta a la voz, su yerno a la guitarra y un amigo a la batería: eso es Jazzepheen Quintet.

El repertorio se compone de standards de jazz y bossa nova. De Duke Ellington a Dizzy Gillespie, sin olvidar a Sony Rollins, Milles Davis, Carlos Jobim y Jim Hall, son dos horas de música accesible destilada del placer de tocar juntos como auténticos aficionados en el verdadero sentido de la palabra

Unsere Formation ist ein « Familienabenteuer »: der Großvater am Bass, seine Tochter am Klavier, seine Enkelin am Gesang, sein Schwiegersohn an der Gitarre und ein Freund am Schlagzeug – das ist das Jazzepheen Quintett.

Das Repertoire besteht aus jazzigen Standards und Bossa Nova. Von Duke Ellington über Sony Rollins, Milles Davis, Carlos Jobim oder Jim Hall bis hin zu Dizzy Gillespie; zwei Stunden zugängliche Musik, die aus der Freude am gemeinsamen Spiel als echte Amateure im ursprünglichen Sinne des Wortes destilliert wird; wer liebt!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT Figeac