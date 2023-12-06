Apéros Concert : duo piano L’Arrosoir Figeac
Apéros Concert : duo piano L’Arrosoir Figeac, 1 décembre 2023, Figeac.
Figeac,Lot
Textes lus sur fond d’improvisation au piano :
Scène intimiste, à écouter dans le calme et l’attention
pour un moment doux et intense en émotion…
(portraits écrits de personnes rencontrées dans le Var, le Lot et Paris)
Piano : Xavier et Cécile
Lecture : Cécile et Xavier.
2023-12-06 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-06 21:30:00. EUR.
L’Arrosoir Rue de Crussol
Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie
Texts read against a background of piano improvisation:
An intimate scene, to be listened to with calm and attention
for a gentle, emotionally intense moment…
(written portraits of people met in Var, Lot and Paris)
Piano: Xavier and Cécile
Reading: Cécile and Xavier
Textos leídos sobre un fondo de improvisación pianística:
Una escena íntima, para escuchar en silencio y con atención
para un momento de emoción suave pero intensa…
(retratos escritos de personas encontradas en el Var, el Lot y París)
Piano: Xavier y Cécile
Lectura: Cécile y Xavier
Vorgetragene Texte mit Klavierimprovisationen:
Intime Szene, in Ruhe und Aufmerksamkeit zu hören
für einen sanften und emotional intensiven Moment…
(schriftliche Porträts von Menschen, die Sie in Var, Lot und Paris getroffen haben)
Klavier: Xavier und Cécile
Lesung: Cécile und Xavier
Mise à jour le 2023-11-25 par OT Figeac