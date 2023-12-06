Apéros Concert : duo piano L’Arrosoir Figeac, 1 décembre 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Textes lus sur fond d’improvisation au piano :

Scène intimiste, à écouter dans le calme et l’attention

pour un moment doux et intense en émotion…

(portraits écrits de personnes rencontrées dans le Var, le Lot et Paris)

Piano : Xavier et Cécile

Lecture : Cécile et Xavier.

2023-12-06 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-06 21:30:00. EUR.

L’Arrosoir Rue de Crussol

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



Texts read against a background of piano improvisation:

An intimate scene, to be listened to with calm and attention

for a gentle, emotionally intense moment…

(written portraits of people met in Var, Lot and Paris)

Piano: Xavier and Cécile

Reading: Cécile and Xavier

Textos leídos sobre un fondo de improvisación pianística:

Una escena íntima, para escuchar en silencio y con atención

para un momento de emoción suave pero intensa…

(retratos escritos de personas encontradas en el Var, el Lot y París)

Piano: Xavier y Cécile

Lectura: Cécile y Xavier

Vorgetragene Texte mit Klavierimprovisationen:

Intime Szene, in Ruhe und Aufmerksamkeit zu hören

für einen sanften und emotional intensiven Moment…

(schriftliche Porträts von Menschen, die Sie in Var, Lot und Paris getroffen haben)

Klavier: Xavier und Cécile

Lesung: Cécile und Xavier

Mise à jour le 2023-11-25 par OT Figeac