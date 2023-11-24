Apéro concert : Ballade à pieds nus l’Arrosoir Figeac, 24 novembre 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Ballade à pieds nus

Hommage à quelques artistes morts !

Venez partager un moment d’émotion à travers ces textes et mélodies qui vous emmènerons en vous-même.

Ambroise vous entraîne dans ses folies de phrasé au piano pendant que Germaine vous interpelle de sa voix puissante et émouvante.

Venez nombreux, ça va être bien !.

2023-11-24 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-24 21:00:00. EUR.

l’Arrosoir rue de Crussol

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



Barefoot ballad

A tribute to a few dead artists!

Come and share a moment of emotion through texts and melodies that will take you inside yourself.

Ambroise will take you on a wild ride of phrasing at the piano, while Germaine will call out to you with her powerful, moving voice.

Come one, come all, it’s going to be great!

Balada descalza

¡Un homenaje a algunos artistas muertos!

Venga a compartir un momento de emoción a través de estos textos y melodías que le transportarán a sí mismo.

Ambroise te atraerá con sus locos fraseos al piano, mientras que Germaine te llamará con su potente y conmovedora voz.

Venga uno, vengan todos, ¡va a ser genial!

Ballade mit nackten Füßen

Eine Hommage an einige tote Künstler!

Teilen Sie einen Moment der Emotionen mit diesen Texten und Melodien, die Sie zu sich selbst führen werden.

Ambroise zieht Sie in seinen Phrasierungswahnsinn am Klavier hinein, während Germaine Sie mit ihrer kraftvollen und bewegenden Stimme anspricht.

Kommen Sie zahlreich, es wird gut!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT Figeac