Atelier nature chez M.A Nature Laromiguière Pern, 26 août 2023, Pern.

Pern,Lot

Ces ateliers vous feront expérimenter les couleurs végétales, dans 3 techniques différentes d’impressions ou de teintures sur coton ou lin.

De 3 à 6 personnes, matériel fourni

Prévoir sa gourde, des gants en caoutchouc et un tablier

Renseignements et réservations par mail.

2023-08-26 08:45:00 fin : 2023-08-28 12:30:00. 35 EUR.

Laromiguière

Pern 46170 Lot Occitanie



These workshops will let you experiment with vegetable colors, using 3 different printing or dyeing techniques on cotton or linen.

3 to 6 people, materials supplied

Bring your own water bottle, rubber gloves and apron

Information and reservations by e-mail

Estos talleres te darán la oportunidad de experimentar con colores vegetales, utilizando 3 técnicas diferentes de estampación o teñido sobre algodón o lino.

De 3 a 6 personas, material proporcionado

Traiga su botella de agua, guantes de goma y un delantal

Información y reservas por correo electrónico

In diesen Workshops können Sie mit Pflanzenfarben experimentieren und drei verschiedene Druck- und Färbetechniken auf Baumwolle oder Leinen ausprobieren.

Von 3 bis 6 Personen, Material wird gestellt

Trinkflasche, Gummihandschuhe und Schürze mitbringen

Informationen und Reservierungen per E-Mail

