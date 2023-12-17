LES NOCES… (DE FIGARO) L’ARIA Cornebarrieu, 17 décembre 2023, Cornebarrieu.

Cornebarrieu,Haute-Garonne

Ce sont les noces clandestines de Figaro et Susanne, et celles du théâtre et de l’opéra : une adaptation qui a pour ambition de marier l’opéra avec son texte d’origine, deux éclairs de génies fous : Messieurs Mozart et Beaumarchais..

2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 19:30:00. 10 EUR.

L’ARIA Rue du 11 Novembre 1918

Cornebarrieu 31700 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



This is the clandestine wedding of Figaro and Susanna, and that of theater and opera: an adaptation that aims to marry opera with its original text, two flashes of mad genius: Mozart and Beaumarchais.

Es la boda clandestina de Fígaro y Susanna, la del teatro y la ópera: una adaptación que pretende casar la ópera con su texto original, dos destellos de genio loco: Mozart y Beaumarchais.

Es ist die heimliche Hochzeit von Figaro und Susanne und die des Theaters und der Oper: Eine Adaption, die die Oper mit ihrem Originaltext vermählen will, zwei Blitze von verrückten Genies: Die Herren Mozart und Beaumarchais.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE