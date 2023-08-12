Fête votive de Larche Larche, 12 août 2023, Larche.

Larche,Corrèze

Fête votive à Larche.

Le samedi 12 , repas et animation à partir de 19h30.

Le dimanche 13, soirée dansante, bal et feu d’artifice tiré à 22h30

Sur place : buvette.

Fête votive in Larche.

Saturday 12, dinner and entertainment from 7.30pm.

Sunday 13, dance, ball and fireworks at 10:30 pm

On site: refreshment bar

Fiesta votiva en Larche.

Sábado 12, comida y espectáculo a partir de las 19.30 h.

Domingo 13, baile, baile y fuegos artificiales a las 22.30 h

En el lugar: bar

Fête votive in Larche.

Am Samstag, den 12., Essen und Unterhaltung ab 19:30 Uhr.

Am Sonntag, den 13., Tanzabend, Tanz und Feuerwerk, das um 22:30 Uhr abgefeuert wird

Vor Ort: Getränkestand

