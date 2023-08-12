Fête votive de Larche Larche
Larche,Corrèze
Fête votive à Larche.
Le samedi 12 , repas et animation à partir de 19h30.
Le dimanche 13, soirée dansante, bal et feu d’artifice tiré à 22h30
Sur place : buvette.
Larche 19600 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Fête votive in Larche.
Saturday 12, dinner and entertainment from 7.30pm.
Sunday 13, dance, ball and fireworks at 10:30 pm
On site: refreshment bar
Fiesta votiva en Larche.
Sábado 12, comida y espectáculo a partir de las 19.30 h.
Domingo 13, baile, baile y fuegos artificiales a las 22.30 h
En el lugar: bar
Fête votive in Larche.
Am Samstag, den 12., Essen und Unterhaltung ab 19:30 Uhr.
Am Sonntag, den 13., Tanzabend, Tanz und Feuerwerk, das um 22:30 Uhr abgefeuert wird
Vor Ort: Getränkestand
