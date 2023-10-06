Repas – Concert – Louise Trio L’Arbre à Miel Beaumont-en-Diois, 6 octobre 2023, Beaumont-en-Diois.

Beaumont-en-Diois,Drôme

Swing d’hier et d’aujourd’hui. Gérald à la contrebasse, Philippe au piano, Antoine à la batterie et Louise au chant et à la composition.

Plat unique 15€..

2023-10-06 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-06 . .

L’Arbre à Miel Le Village

Beaumont-en-Diois 26310 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Swing of yesterday and today. Gérald on double bass, Philippe on piano, Antoine on drums and Louise on vocals and composition.

Single course 15?

Swing de ayer y de hoy. Gérald al contrabajo, Philippe al piano, Antoine a la batería y Louise a la voz y composición.

Curso único 15?

Swing von gestern und heute. Gérald am Kontrabass, Philippe am Klavier, Antoine am Schlagzeug und Louise am Gesang und an der Komposition.

Einzelgericht 15?

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Diois