Repas – Concert – Louise Trio L’Arbre à Miel Beaumont-en-Diois
Beaumont-en-Diois,Drôme
Swing d’hier et d’aujourd’hui. Gérald à la contrebasse, Philippe au piano, Antoine à la batterie et Louise au chant et à la composition.
Plat unique 15€..
L’Arbre à Miel Le Village
Beaumont-en-Diois 26310 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Swing of yesterday and today. Gérald on double bass, Philippe on piano, Antoine on drums and Louise on vocals and composition.
Single course 15?
Swing de ayer y de hoy. Gérald al contrabajo, Philippe al piano, Antoine a la batería y Louise a la voz y composición.
Curso único 15?
Swing von gestern und heute. Gérald am Kontrabass, Philippe am Klavier, Antoine am Schlagzeug und Louise am Gesang und an der Komposition.
Einzelgericht 15?
