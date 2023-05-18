Les ramoneurs de menhir 303 route de l’église, 18 mai 2023, Larbey.

Punk-trad – A partir de 14 ans

C’est au printemps 2006 qu’eut lieu la naissance explosive des RAMONEURS DE MENHIRS. Dans la nuit bretonne à danser, sur fond de boîte à rythme survoltée, une guitare punk saturée s’unit alors au chant traditionnel partisan et aux thèmes frénétiques d’un couple de sonneurs. Les airs restent fidèles au répertoire et au style des anciens, la langue bretonne s’enroule et se déroule, au gré des gavottes, laridés, plinn, hanter-dro et autres kas a-barh. Les paroles d’origine sont souvent détournées, au profit d’un regard contestataire et actuel sur notre monde. Le cocktail punk-trad est détonnant. Entre modernité et tradition, canal punk et canal historique fusionnent dans l’héritage de

l’insoumission bérurière, et l’on assiste à la naissance d’une véritable révolution culturelle et

transgénérationnelle !.

2023-05-18 à ; fin : 2023-05-18 23:30:00. EUR.

303 route de l’église Café Boissec

Larbey 40250 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Punk-trad – From 14 years old

It is in spring 2006 that the explosive birth of Les RAMONEURS DE MENHIRS took place. In the Breton night to dance, on the background of overexcited drum machine, a saturated punk guitar unites then with the traditional partisan song and the frenetic themes of a couple of ringers. The airs remain faithful to the repertory and the style of the old ones, the Breton language is rolled up and unrolled, with the liking of gavottes, laridés, plinn, hanter-dro and other kas a-barh. The original words are often diverted, for the benefit of a contesting and current glance on our world. The punk-trad cocktail is explosive. Between modernity and tradition, punk channel and historical channel merge in the heritage of

insubordination, and one attends the birth of a true cultural and

transgenerational revolution !

Punk-trad – Desde 14 años

Fue en la primavera de 2006 cuando tuvo lugar el explosivo nacimiento de Les RAMONEURS DE MENHIRS. En la noche bretona del baile, con el telón de fondo de una sobreexcitada caja de ritmos, una saturada guitarra punk une sus fuerzas a la tradicional canción partisana y a los frenéticos temas de un par de campanilleros. Las melodías se mantienen fieles al repertorio y al estilo de los antiguos, la lengua bretona serpentea y se desenrosca, al son de gavottes, laridés, plinn, hanter-dro y otros kas a-barh. Las letras originales son a menudo secuestradas, en favor de una visión contestataria y actual de nuestro mundo. El cóctel punk-trad es explosivo. Entre modernidad y tradición, el canal punk y el canal histórico se funden en el patrimonio de

insumisión, ¡y estamos asistiendo al nacimiento de una verdadera revolución cultural y transgeneracional!

revolución cultural y transgeneracional

Punk-trad – Ab 14 Jahren

Im Frühjahr 2006 kam es zur explosiven Geburt der RAMONEURS DE MENHIRS. In der bretonischen Tanznacht, untermalt von einem überdrehten Drumcomputer, vereinte sich damals eine satte Punkgitarre mit dem traditionellen Partisanengesang und den frenetischen Themen eines Sonurs-Paares. Die Melodien bleiben dem Repertoire und dem Stil der Alten treu, die bretonische Sprache windet und entrollt sich, je nach Gavotte, Laridés, Plinn, Hanter-dro und anderen Kas a-barh. Die ursprünglichen Texte werden oft verfremdet, zugunsten eines protestierenden und aktuellen Blicks auf unsere Welt. Der Punk-Trad-Cocktail ist explosiv. Zwischen Moderne und Tradition verschmelzen der Punk- und der historische Kanal im Erbe der

die Aufmüpfigkeit der Berber, und es entsteht eine echte kulturelle und

generationenübergreifend!

