LA RESERVE Musardises végétales Le Bourg Laramière
LA RESERVE Musardises végétales Le Bourg, 8 mai 2023, Laramière.
Venez musarder et échanger vos astuces et objets de jardin à Laramière (Lot) le lundi 8 Mai et dimanche 11 Juin !.
Le Bourg
Laramière 46260 Lot Occitanie
Come to Laramière (Lot) on Monday, May 8th and Sunday, June 11th to exchange your tips and garden objects!
Venga a Laramière (Lot) el lunes 8 de mayo y el domingo 11 de junio para intercambiar sus consejos y objetos de jardinería
Kommen Sie am Montag, den 8. Mai und Sonntag, den 11. Juni nach Laramière (Lot), um zu bummeln und Ihre Gartentipps und -gegenstände zu tauschen!
Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par OT Villefranche-Najac