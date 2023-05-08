LA RESERVE Musardises végétales Le Bourg, 8 mai 2023, Laramière.

Venez musarder et échanger vos astuces et objets de jardin à Laramière (Lot) le lundi 8 Mai et dimanche 11 Juin !.

Le Bourg

Laramière 46260 Lot Occitanie



Come to Laramière (Lot) on Monday, May 8th and Sunday, June 11th to exchange your tips and garden objects!

Venga a Laramière (Lot) el lunes 8 de mayo y el domingo 11 de junio para intercambiar sus consejos y objetos de jardinería

Kommen Sie am Montag, den 8. Mai und Sonntag, den 11. Juni nach Laramière (Lot), um zu bummeln und Ihre Gartentipps und -gegenstände zu tauschen!

