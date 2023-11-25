FLYING DUCHAMP L’ApARThé Ploubezre, 25 novembre 2023, Ploubezre.

FLYING DUCHAMP Samedi 25 novembre, 18h00 L’ApARThé

Eric Duchamp, au chant et à la guitare.

Auteur, compositeur et interprète français né en 1979 à Clamart, installé dans les Côtes d’Armor. Il squatte la scène musicale depuis 1994.

Nourri d’expériences artistiques avec Gary Lucas, Franck Darcel, de BO de films, CrewstyPop, Dans Tous les Sens du Terme…

Grégoire Dubruel, à la basse et aux choeurs.

1er prix du Conservatoire National de Région et est aujourd’hui encore contrebassiste dans de prestigieux orchestres nationaux.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T18:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00

rock tentaculaire