LES DOIGTS DU CRU Jeudi 23 novembre, 21h00 L’ApARThé

Pierre Benoiston, Simon Le Quellec et Léandre Savineau colorent leur musique au gré de différents instruments qu’ils s’échangent en fonction des morceaux.

On retrouvera quelques guitares, une basse, un banjo, et des percussions pour porter les mélodies chantées par trois voix qui se mêlent parfois en breton et parfois en français.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:30:00+01:00

