Lantonnales : ENSEMBLE TRAVERSEES – Kanun Harkan/Maia Darmé -Duo Harpe,Kanun(instrument Tunisien) Lanton, 30 juillet 2021-30 juillet 2021, Lanton.

Lantonnales : ENSEMBLE TRAVERSEES – Kanun Harkan/Maia Darmé -Duo Harpe,Kanun(instrument Tunisien) 2021-07-30 – 2021-07-30 Route de l’Église Eglise Notre-Dame de Lanton
Lanton Gironde

PROGRAMME

Samedi 3 juillet – ESCAPADES MUSICALES – Chœur National des Jeunes – UFOVAL – 20H00

Vendredi 9 juillet – ENSEMBLE MYO – Duo Violon violoncelle – Église notre Dame de Lanton – 20h00

Vendredi 30 Juillet – ENSEMBLE TRAVERSEES – Kanun Harkan/Maia Darmé -Duo Harpe,Kanun(instrument Tunisien) – Église Notre Dame de Lanton – 20h00

Vendredi 6 Août – DUO ZEPHIR – Duo guitare violon – Église Notre Dame de Lanton -20h00

Vendredi 20 Août – INCORDUS -Duo violon chant- Église Notre Dame de Lanton -20h00

Tous les concerts sont gratuits à partir du 9 juillet.

Renseignements – Tél. 05 56 03 86 10

+33 5 56 03 86 10

