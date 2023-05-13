Cphiyellow 8 Avenue Paul Gauguin, 13 mai 2023, Lanton.

Une guitare, une voix, et quelle voix ! celle de la musique Folk qu’elle affectionne tout particulièrement. Après les cours pris à l’école Atla à Paris elle a rejoint un groupe de reprises pop-rock et très vite a décidé de composer ses propres chansons. Cphiyellow programmée dans plusieurs festivals a fait la première partie de Shawn James and the Shapeshifters ou encore Bab El West. Elle joue régulièrement en France mais aussi à l’étranger (New York à Harlem, Irlande : Civic Theater.Islande : American Pub). Cphiyellow joue ses propres compositions mais aussi quelques reprises que nous aimerons reprendre avec elle.

2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 . EUR.

8 Avenue Paul Gauguin Café Le Baryton

Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A guitar, a voice, and what a voice! that of the Folk music that she particularly likes. After taking lessons at the Atla school in Paris, she joined a pop-rock cover band and very quickly decided to compose her own songs. Cphiyellow has played in several festivals and opened for Shawn James and the Shapeshifters and Bab El West. She plays regularly in France but also abroad (New York in Harlem, Ireland: Civic Theater.Iceland: American Pub). Cphiyellow plays her own compositions but also some covers that we would like to cover with her

Una guitarra, una voz, ¡y qué voz! la de la música Folk que le gusta especialmente. Tras recibir clases en la escuela Atla de París, se unió a un grupo de versiones de pop-rock y muy pronto decidió componer sus propias canciones. Cphiyellow ha actuado en varios festivales y ha sido telonera de Shawn James and the Shapeshifters y Bab El West. Toca regularmente en Francia y en el extranjero (Nueva York en Harlem, Irlanda: Civic Theater, Islandia: American Pub). Cphiyellow toca sus propias composiciones, pero también algunas versiones que nos gustaría versionar con ella

Eine Gitarre, eine Stimme, und was für eine: die Stimme der Folkmusik, die sie besonders liebt. Nach dem Unterricht an der Atla-Schule in Paris schloss sie sich einer Pop-Rock-Coverband an und entschied sich bald, ihre eigenen Lieder zu komponieren. Cphiyellow trat auf mehreren Festivals auf und spielte im Vorprogramm von Shawn James and the Shapeshifters oder Bab El West. Sie tritt regelmäßig in Frankreich und auch im Ausland auf (New York: Harlem, Irland: Civic Theater, Island: American Pub). Cphiyellow spielt ihre eigenen Kompositionen, aber auch einige Coverversionen, die wir gerne mit ihr singen würden

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par OT Coeur Bassin