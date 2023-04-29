Aliaga Trio 8 Avenue Paul Gauguin, 29 avril 2023, Lanton.

Fruit de la rencontre d’Alfonso Lozano avec José Vincente da Silva (batterie et percussions) avec le pianiste Benoît Coussot, Aliaga Trio s’est forgé une identité singulière entre le Latin Jazz progressif, les musiques afro- cubaines, et les mélodies brésiliennes aux parfums méditerranéens. En effet, le groupe s’est fait connaitre pour oser mêler délicatement musiques d’inspiration ethnique, traditionnelle ou folklorique d’Amérique latine à leurs propres compositions. Ensemble, ils atteignent l’équilibre parfait entre composition et improvisation tout en participant à une évolution de l’ethno-jazz vers de nouvelles contrées musicales..

2023-04-29

8 Avenue Paul Gauguin Café Le Baryton

Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The result of the meeting of Alfonso Lozano with José Vincente da Silva (drums and percussion) and the pianist Benoît Coussot, Aliaga Trio has forged a singular identity between progressive Latin Jazz, Afro-Cuban music, and Brazilian melodies with Mediterranean flavors. Indeed, the group has become known for daring to delicately mix ethnic, traditional or folkloric music from Latin America with their own compositions. Together, they achieve the perfect balance between composition and improvisation, while participating in the evolution of ethno-jazz towards new musical horizons.

Fruto del encuentro de Alfonso Lozano con José Vincente da Silva (batería y percusión) y el pianista Benoît Coussot, Aliaga Trío ha forjado una identidad singular entre el jazz latino progresivo, la música afrocubana y las melodías brasileñas con sabor mediterráneo. De hecho, el grupo se ha dado a conocer por atreverse a mezclar delicadamente la música étnica, tradicional o folclórica de América Latina con sus propias composiciones. Juntos, logran el equilibrio perfecto entre composición e improvisación, al tiempo que participan en la evolución del etno-jazz hacia nuevos horizontes musicales.

Das Aliaga Trio entstand aus der Begegnung von Alfonso Lozano mit José Vincente da Silva (Schlagzeug und Percussion) und dem Pianisten Benoît Coussot und hat sich eine einzigartige Identität zwischen progressivem Latin Jazz, afro-kubanischer Musik und brasilianischen Melodien mit mediterranen Aromen erarbeitet. Die Gruppe hat sich einen Namen gemacht, weil sie es wagt, ethnisch inspirierte, traditionelle und folkloristische Musik aus Lateinamerika mit ihren eigenen Kompositionen zu vermischen. Gemeinsam erreichen sie ein perfektes Gleichgewicht zwischen Komposition und Improvisation und tragen dazu bei, den Ethno-Jazz in neue musikalische Gefilde zu führen.

