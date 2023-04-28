Pascal Bruyelle 8 Avenue Paul Gauguin, 28 avril 2023, Lanton.

Le quartet Pascal Bruyelle et Escoudé Trio, c’est la rencontre intemporelle, musicale aux influences colorées de jazz, swing, bossa, des grands standards de la chanson française et de quelques incontournables titres internationaux. Pascal, inspiré des répertoires des « Maîtres des mots » : Brel, Brassens, Nougaro, Lama, Aznavour… sera accompagné par Thierry (Cousin de Christian Escoudé, Ninine Garcia et Boulou Ferré) à la guitare rythmique, Tim multi-instrumentiste au violon, flûte traversière et saxophone et Juan à la contrebasse..

2023-04-28 à ; fin : 2023-04-28 . EUR.

8 Avenue Paul Gauguin Café Le Baryton

Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Pascal Bruyelle and Escoudé Trio quartet is a timeless musical encounter with colorful influences of jazz, swing, bossa, the great standards of French song and some unavoidable international titles. Pascal, inspired by the repertoires of the « Masters of words »: Brel, Brassens, Nougaro, Lama, Aznavour? will be accompanied by Thierry (Cousin of Christian Escoudé, Ninine Garcia and Boulou Ferré) on rhythm guitar, Tim multi-instrumentalist on violin, flute and saxophone and Juan on double bass.

El cuarteto Pascal Bruyelle y Escoudé Trio es un encuentro musical atemporal con influencias coloristas del jazz, el swing, la bossa, los grandes estándares de la canción francesa y algunos títulos internacionales ineludibles. Pascal, inspirado en los repertorios de los « Maestros de la palabra »: Brel, Brassens, Nougaro, Lama, Aznavour… estará acompañado por Thierry (primo de Christian Escoudé, Ninine Garcia y Boulou Ferré) a la guitarra rítmica, Tim multi-instrumentista al violín, flauta y saxofón y Juan al contrabajo.

Das Quartett Pascal Bruyelle und Escoudé Trio ist eine zeitlose, musikalische Begegnung mit Einflüssen aus Jazz, Swing und Bossa, mit den großen Standards des französischen Chansons und einigen unumgänglichen internationalen Titeln. Pascal, inspiriert von den Repertoires der « Meister der Worte »: Brel, Brassens, Nougaro, Lama, Aznavour? wird von Thierry (Cousin von Christian Escoudé, Ninine Garcia und Boulou Ferré) an der Rhythmusgitarre, Tim als Multi-Instrumentalist an der Violine, Querflöte und Saxophon und Juan am Kontrabass begleitet.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-20 par OT Coeur Bassin