ATELIER PRÉVOYANCE & SANTÉ : BUREAUX D’ÉTUDES TECHNIQUES, LES DESSOUS DE VOS ACCORDS CONVENTIONNELS Technopole Anticipa Lannion, 17 mai 2019 10:00, Lannion.
Vendredi 17 mai 2019, 10h00 Sur place Gratuit sur inscription obligatoire http://www.technopole-anticipa.com/Atelier-prevoyance-sante-Bureaux-d-etudes-techniques-les-dessous-de-vos-accords.html
La technopole Anticipa, en collaboration avec Malakoff Médéric Humanis organise un atelier prévoyance & santé intitulé « Bureaux d’études techniques : les dessous de vos accords conventionnels »
AU PROGRAMME
Couverture prévoyance et garanties forfaitaires
Couverture santé Fonds dédiée et Degré Elevé de Solidarité
Les risques pour l’entreprise
Débat entre les participants
Cet atelier sera animé par :
Anne-Marie Dudoret, Déléguée Régionale
Thierry Mohimont, Délégué Régional Commercial
Sylvie Euzenat, Chargée de Développement Social
Technopole Anticipa Lannion 4 rue ampère 22300 Lannion 22300 Lannion Côtes d’Armor
vendredi 17 mai 2019 – 10h00 à 13h30