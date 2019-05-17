ATELIER PRÉVOYANCE & SANTÉ : BUREAUX D’ÉTUDES TECHNIQUES, LES DESSOUS DE VOS ACCORDS CONVENTIONNELS Technopole Anticipa Lannion Lannion Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

ATELIER PRÉVOYANCE & SANTÉ : BUREAUX D’ÉTUDES TECHNIQUES, LES DESSOUS DE VOS ACCORDS CONVENTIONNELS Technopole Anticipa Lannion, 17 mai 2019 10:00, Lannion. Vendredi 17 mai 2019, 10h00 Sur place Gratuit sur inscription obligatoire http://www.technopole-anticipa.com/Atelier-prevoyance-sante-Bureaux-d-etudes-techniques-les-dessous-de-vos-accords.html La technopole Anticipa, en collaboration avec Malakoff Médéric Humanis organise un atelier prévoyance & santé intitulé « Bureaux d’études techniques : les dessous de vos accords conventionnels » AU PROGRAMME Couverture prévoyance et garanties forfaitaires Couverture santé Fonds dédiée et Degré Elevé de Solidarité Les risques pour l’entreprise Débat entre les participants Cet atelier sera animé par : Anne-Marie Dudoret, Déléguée Régionale

Thierry Mohimont, Délégué Régional Commercial

Sylvie Euzenat, Chargée de Développement Social Technopole Anticipa Lannion 4 rue ampère 22300 Lannion 22300 Lannion Côtes d’Armor vendredi 17 mai 2019 – 10h00 à 13h30

