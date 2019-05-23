ATELIER GOOGLE #6 : CONSTRUIRE UNE STRATÉGIE SUR LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX + COACHINGS INDIVIDUELS Technopole Anticipa Lannion Lannion
Jeudi 23 mai 2019, 09h00 Sur place Gratuit sur inscription obligatoire http://www.technopole-anticipa.com/Atelier-Google-6-Construire-une-strategie-sur-les-reseaux-sociaux.html
La Technopole Anticipa et les acteurs économiques locaux organisent une journée de formation Google le jeudi 23 mai 2019 de 9h00 à 17h00 à Lannion
AU PROGRAMME
– 9h00-11h00 : Atelier collectif “Construire une stratégie sur les réseaux sociaux”
– 13h00-17h00 : 6 rendez-vous de coaching individualisé de 30 minutes par participant (sur inscription)
