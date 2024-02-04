Travol’time LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan, 4 février 2024, Lannemezan.

Lannemezan,Hautes-Pyrénées

Fantasmant sur l’American Dream, deux habitants de la campagne réalisent en direct la construction du show de leurs rêves.

Portés par leur admiration pour John Travolta et Quentin Tarantino, les deux compères mettent en scène leur quotidien agricole et décident que leur ruralité est une success story : « From The Farm To The Fame ». Dépassant leurs propres limites, ils donnent à leurs rêves la couleur de l’espoir. S’inventer un monde à partir de rien, rêver grand avec juste ce qu’on a, devient un enjeu pour récupérer sa propre histoire, sa propre puissance, et peut-être, forcer le destin. Les comédiens en profitent pour partager leurs interrogations sur la méritocratie, l’argent et les « transclasses »…

Danseuse, chorégraphe, comédienne, Adeline Fontaine est issue du monde paysan. Dans ses spectacles, elle a choisi d’explorer tout ce qu’il lui reste de cette vie-là, de se questionner sur ce que cela veut dire d’avoir vécu dans un monde en train de disparaître, et aussi de l’aimer. Aimer ce monde paysan parfois impossible à aimer quand on y vit. Accompagnée d’Alexis Ballesteros, elle nous livre avec Travol’time un spectacle drôle, profond et touchant..

2024-02-04 17:00:00 fin : 2024-02-04 . .

LANNEMEZAN Salle des fêtes

Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Fantasizing about the American Dream, two country dwellers build their dream show live.

Buoyed by their admiration for John Travolta and Quentin Tarantino, the two staged their daily farm life and decided that their rural life was a success story: « From The Farm To The Fame ». Surpassing their own limits, they give their dreams the color of hope. Inventing a world out of nothing, dreaming big with just what you’ve got, becomes the challenge of reclaiming your own history, your own power, and perhaps, forcing destiny. The actors take the opportunity to share their questions about meritocracy, money and the « transclasses »?

Dancer, choreographer and actress Adeline Fontaine comes from a farming background. In her shows, she has chosen to explore all that remains of that life, to question what it means to have lived in a world that is disappearing, and also to love it. To love this peasant world, which is sometimes impossible to love when you live in it. Accompanied by Alexis Ballesteros, Travol?time is a funny, profound and touching show.

Fantaseando con el sueño americano, dos habitantes del campo construyen en directo el espectáculo de sus sueños.

Alimentados por su admiración por John Travolta y Quentin Tarantino, los dos escenifican su vida cotidiana en la granja y deciden que su vida rural es una historia de éxito: « De la granja a la fama ». Superando sus propios límites, dan a sus sueños el color de la esperanza. Inventar un mundo de la nada, soñar a lo grande sólo con lo que tienen, se convierte en el reto de reivindicar su propia historia, su propio poder y, tal vez, forzar el destino. Los actores aprovechan la ocasión para compartir sus preguntas sobre la meritocracia, el dinero y las « transclases »..

La bailarina, coreógrafa y actriz Adeline Fontaine procede de la agricultura. En sus espectáculos, ha optado por explorar todo lo que queda de esa vida, cuestionarse lo que significa haber vivido en un mundo que está desapareciendo, y también amarlo. Amar ese mundo campesino, que a veces es imposible amar cuando se vive en él. Acompañado por Alexis Ballesteros, Travol?time es un espectáculo divertido, profundo y conmovedor.

In ihrer Fantasie über den American Dream führen zwei Landbewohner live den Bau ihrer Traumshow durch.

Getragen von ihrer Bewunderung für John Travolta und Quentin Tarantino inszenieren die beiden ihren landwirtschaftlichen Alltag und beschließen, dass ihr Landleben eine Erfolgsgeschichte ist: « From The Farm To The Fame ». Indem sie ihre eigenen Grenzen überschreiten, geben sie ihren Träumen die Farbe der Hoffnung. Sich eine Welt aus dem Nichts zu erschaffen, mit dem, was man hat, groß zu träumen, wird zu einer Herausforderung, um die eigene Geschichte und Macht zurückzugewinnen und vielleicht das Schicksal zu erzwingen. Die Schauspieler nutzen die Gelegenheit, um ihre Fragen über Meritokratie, Geld und « Transklassen » zu teilen

Adeline Fontaine ist Tänzerin, Choreographin und Schauspielerin und stammt aus einer bäuerlichen Familie. In ihren Stücken erkundet sie alles, was ihr von diesem Leben geblieben ist, stellt sich die Frage, was es bedeutet, in einer Welt gelebt zu haben, die im Begriff ist, zu verschwinden, und liebt sie auch. Diese bäuerliche Welt zu lieben, die manchmal unmöglich zu lieben ist, wenn man in ihr lebt. In Begleitung von Alexis Ballesteros liefert sie uns mit Travol?time ein witziges, tiefgründiges und berührendes Stück.

