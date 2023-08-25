Concert Voix d’Or Slaves Rue Saint-Gervais, 25 août 2023, Langon.

Trois chanteurs lyriques à la voix d’or : soprano, ténor et basse vous emmènent en voyage musical inoubliable, avec les plus beaux chants slaves et du monde entier. Mélange belcanto et tradition.

Réservation possible dans les bureaux de Langon et Saint-Macaire, puis sur place le soir du concert..

2023-08-25 à ; fin : 2023-08-25 . EUR.

Rue Saint-Gervais Église Saint-Gervais

Langon 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Three lyric singers with golden voices: soprano, tenor and bass take you on an unforgettable musical journey with the most beautiful Slavic and world songs. A mixture of belcanto and tradition.

Reservations can be made at the offices in Langon and Saint-Macaire, and on the spot on the evening of the concert.

Tres cantantes líricos con voces de oro: soprano, tenor y bajo le llevan a un viaje musical inolvidable con las más bellas canciones eslavas y del mundo. Una mezcla de belcanto y tradición.

Las reservas pueden realizarse en las oficinas de Langon y Saint-Macaire, y después in situ la noche del concierto.

Drei lyrische Sänger mit goldenen Stimmen: Sopran, Tenor und Bass nehmen Sie mit auf eine unvergessliche musikalische Reise mit den schönsten Liedern aus Slawonien und der ganzen Welt. Belcanto-Mischung und Tradition.

Reservierungen sind in den Büros in Langon und Saint-Macaire möglich, am Konzertabend dann vor Ort.

