EXPOSITION CHARIVARI, OÙ ES TU PAPA ? – MARIANNE PASQUET Langogne, 16 décembre 2023, Langogne.

Langogne,Lozère

Exposition en lien avec le spectacle « Charivari, où es-tu papa ? »

Découvrez les illustrations originales réalisées par Marianne PASQUET issues du livre audio jeunesse (paru aux éditions La Montagne secrète) à l’origine de ce spectacle…..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . EUR.

Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie



Exhibition in conjunction with the show « Charivari, où es-tu papa?

Discover the original illustrations by Marianne PASQUET from the children’s audio book (published by La Montagne secrète) behind the show….

Exposición con motivo del espectáculo « Charivari, où es-tu papa?

Descubra las ilustraciones originales de Marianne PASQUET del audiolibro infantil (publicado por La Montagne secrète) detrás del espectáculo ….

Ausstellung in Verbindung mit der Aufführung « Charivari, wo bist du Papa? »

Entdecken Sie die Originalillustrationen von Marianne PASQUET, die aus dem Jugendhörbuch (erschienen im Verlag La Montagne secrète) stammen, das dieser Aufführung zugrunde liegt….

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par 48 – OT Langogne