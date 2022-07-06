LAND’ART AU SQUARE, AVEC L’ARTISTE PLATICIEN DIANICK La Chapelle-Launay La Chapelle-Launay
Square La Chapelle-Launay Loire-Atlantique
2022-07-06 15:00:00 – 2022-07-10 18:00:00
Création collective et participative d’une œuvre artistique semi-pérenne à partir de matériaux recyclés (papier, bois, terre, paille). Tout public à partir de 8 ans (à partir de 6 ans si accompagné d’un adulte)
+33 2 40 47 94 20 http://bibliotheque.lachapellelaunay@estuaire-sillon.fr/
