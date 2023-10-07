Concert : Qüif L’ancienne école Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais, 7 octobre 2023, Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais.

Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais,Dordogne

Le trio de la Mère Michel ne pourra pas donner son concert comme prévu à la Brouette. Ils s’en excusent et espèrent trouver une date !

En revanche nous recevrons, notre ami qui vous proposera son répertoire de chansons françaises.

Mano vous propose toujours ses assiettes Méli Mélo et Rodolphe ses pizzas. Nous avons également nos planches charcuteries/ fromages.

Entrée libre si restauration !.

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . .

L’ancienne école Les amis de la brouette

Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais 24560 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Mère Michel trio will not be able to perform their concert as planned at La Brouette. They apologize and hope to find a date!

On the other hand, we’ll be welcoming our friend, who will be offering his repertoire of French songs.

Mano continues to offer his Méli Mélo plates and Rodolphe his pizzas. We also have our charcuterie and cheese boards.

Free entry for catering!

El trío Mère Michel no podrá dar su concierto en La Brouette como estaba previsto. Piden disculpas y esperan encontrar otra fecha

Sin embargo, recibiremos a nuestro amigo, que interpretará su repertorio de canciones francesas.

Mano seguirá sirviendo sus platos Méli Mélo y Rodolphe sus pizzas. También tendremos nuestras tablas de embutidos y quesos.

La entrada es gratuita si quiere comer en casa

Das Trio von Mère Michel kann sein Konzert nicht wie geplant in La Brouette geben. Sie entschuldigen sich dafür und hoffen, einen Termin zu finden!

Dafür empfangen wir unseren Freund, der Ihnen sein Repertoire an französischen Chansons vorstellt.

Mano bietet Ihnen weiterhin seine Méli-Melo-Teller und Rodolphe seine Pizzas an. Wir haben auch unsere Wurst- und Käseplatten im Angebot.

Freier Eintritt bei Verpflegung!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides