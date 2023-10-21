Repair Café L’Amarre L’Amarre Toulon
Repair Café L’Amarre L’Amarre Toulon, 21 octobre 2023, Toulon.
Repair Café L’Amarre Samedi 21 octobre, 14h00 L’Amarre
Venez apprendre à réparer vos objets avec nos bénévoles bricoleurs. L’idée ? Comprendre d’où vient le problème et réparer collectivement !
Informations au 06 46 68 52 83
L’Amarre 6 rue Henri Seillon 83000 Toulon Toulon 83800 Basse Ville Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « email », « value »: « amarratoulon@gmail.com »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-21T18:00:00+02:00
2023-10-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-21T18:00:00+02:00