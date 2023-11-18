FESTI’ ROCK Lamalou-les-Bains, 18 novembre 2023, Lamalou-les-Bains.

Lamalou-les-Bains,Hérault

Concert Festi’Rock

Samedi 18 Novembre à 19h30 au théâtre municipale de Lamalou les Bains,

Entrée libre – Concert offert par la municipalité.

2023-11-18 19:30:00

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie



Festi’Rock concert

Saturday November 18 at 7:30pm at the Lamalou les Bains municipal theater,

Free admission – Concert offered by the municipality

Concierto Festi’Rock

Sábado 18 de noviembre a las 19.30 h en el teatro municipal de Lamalou les Bains,

Entrada gratuita – Concierto ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

Konzert Festi’Rock

Samstag, den 18. November um 19:30 Uhr im Stadttheater von Lamalou les Bains,

Eintritt frei – Konzert wird von der Gemeinde angeboten

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT DU GRAND ORB