FESTI’ ROCK Lamalou-les-Bains
Lamalou-les-Bains,Hérault
Concert Festi’Rock
Samedi 18 Novembre à 19h30 au théâtre municipale de Lamalou les Bains,
Entrée libre – Concert offert par la municipalité.
Festi’Rock concert
Saturday November 18 at 7:30pm at the Lamalou les Bains municipal theater,
Free admission – Concert offered by the municipality
Concierto Festi’Rock
Sábado 18 de noviembre a las 19.30 h en el teatro municipal de Lamalou les Bains,
Entrada gratuita – Concierto ofrecido por el ayuntamiento
Konzert Festi’Rock
Samstag, den 18. November um 19:30 Uhr im Stadttheater von Lamalou les Bains,
Eintritt frei – Konzert wird von der Gemeinde angeboten
