Concert hommage à Yves Montand, interprété par Tom TOREL et son quintet
Vendredi 3 novembre 2023 au théâtre municipale de Lamalou les Bains
Réservation au 04 67 95 63 07 ou directement en mairie..
Concert in tribute to Yves Montand, performed by Tom TOREL and his quintet
Friday November 3, 2023 at the Lamalou les Bains municipal theater
Reservations on 04 67 95 63 07 or directly at the town hall.
Concierto homenaje a Yves Montand, interpretado por Tom TOREL y su quinteto
Viernes 3 de noviembre de 2023 en el teatro municipal de Lamalou les Bains
Reservas en el 04 67 95 63 07 o directamente en el ayuntamiento.
Hommage-Konzert an Yves Montand, gespielt von Tom TOREL und seinem Quintett
Freitag, 3. November 2023 im Stadttheater von Lamalou les Bains
Reservierungen unter 04 67 95 63 07 oder direkt im Rathaus.
