HOMMAGE À YVES MONTAND Lamalou-les-Bains, 3 novembre 2023, Lamalou-les-Bains.

Lamalou-les-Bains,Hérault

Concert hommage à Yves Montand, interprété par Tom TOREL et son quintet

Vendredi 3 novembre 2023 au théâtre municipale de Lamalou les Bains

Réservation au 04 67 95 63 07 ou directement en mairie..

2023-11-03 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-03 . .

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie



Concert in tribute to Yves Montand, performed by Tom TOREL and his quintet

Friday November 3, 2023 at the Lamalou les Bains municipal theater

Reservations on 04 67 95 63 07 or directly at the town hall.

Concierto homenaje a Yves Montand, interpretado por Tom TOREL y su quinteto

Viernes 3 de noviembre de 2023 en el teatro municipal de Lamalou les Bains

Reservas en el 04 67 95 63 07 o directamente en el ayuntamiento.

Hommage-Konzert an Yves Montand, gespielt von Tom TOREL und seinem Quintett

Freitag, 3. November 2023 im Stadttheater von Lamalou les Bains

Reservierungen unter 04 67 95 63 07 oder direkt im Rathaus.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-15 par OT DU GRAND ORB