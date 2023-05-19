LA FILLE DU PUISATIER avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains
LA FILLE DU PUISATIER avenue Charcot, 19 mai 2023, Lamalou-les-Bains.
Vendredi 19 mai le théâtre municipal de Lamalou les Bains accueille la Cie Baudracco..
2023-05-19 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-19 . EUR.
avenue Charcot
Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie
Friday May 19th the municipal theater of Lamalou les Bains welcomes the Baudracco Company.
El viernes 19 de mayo, el teatro municipal de Lamalou les Bains acoge a la compañía Baudracco.
Am Freitag, den 19. Mai, ist im Stadttheater von Lamalou les Bains die Cie Baudracco zu Gast.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par OT DU GRAND ORB