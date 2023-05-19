LA FILLE DU PUISATIER avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

LA FILLE DU PUISATIER avenue Charcot, 19 mai 2023, Lamalou-les-Bains. Vendredi 19 mai le théâtre municipal de Lamalou les Bains accueille la Cie Baudracco..

2023-05-19 à 20:30:00

Friday May 19th the municipal theater of Lamalou les Bains welcomes the Baudracco Company. El viernes 19 de mayo, el teatro municipal de Lamalou les Bains acoge a la compañía Baudracco. Am Freitag, den 19. Mai, ist im Stadttheater von Lamalou les Bains die Cie Baudracco zu Gast.

