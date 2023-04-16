JARDI PARTAGE Avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains
JARDI PARTAGE Avenue Charcot, 16 avril 2023, Lamalou-les-Bains.
Jardi’Partage
dimanche 16 avril dans le parc du casino à Lamalou les bains
marché aux plantes,
bourse aux graines et vide jardin (venez échanger ou vendre vos graines, semis, plantes, outils et déco du jardin.)
ferme pédagogique
balade à poney
stand animation: atelier nichoir- atelier jardinage
stands gourmands…
renseignements : Art Thérapie, 21 avenue Charcot à Lamalou ou au 06-63-92-27-13.
2023-04-16 à ; fin : 2023-04-16 . .
Avenue Charcot
Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie
Jardi’Partage
sunday April 16 in the park of the casino in Lamalou les bains
plant market,
seed exchange and garden sale (come to exchange or sell your seeds, seedlings, plants, tools and garden decoration.)
educational farm
pony ride
animation stand: nesting box workshop – gardening workshop
gourmet stands…
information : Art Thérapie, 21 avenue Charcot in Lamalou or 06-63-92-27-13
Jardi’Partage
domingo 16 de abril en el parque del casino de Lamalou les bains
mercado de plantas,
intercambio de semillas y venta de jardinería (venga a intercambiar o vender sus semillas, plantones, plantas, herramientas y decoración de jardín)
granja educativa
paseo en poni
stand de animación: taller de cajas nido – taller de jardinería
puestos de comida…
información : Art Thérapie, 21 avenue Charcot en Lamalou o 06-63-92-27-13
Jardi’Partage (Gartenteilung)
sonntag, 16. April im Park des Kasinos in Lamalou les bains
markt für Pflanzen,
samenbörse und Gartenleerung (Tauschen oder verkaufen Sie Ihre Samen, Setzlinge, Pflanzen, Werkzeuge und Gartendekoration)
pädagogischer Bauernhof
ponyreiten
animationsstand: Nistkasten-Workshop – Garten-Workshop
schlemmerstände…
informationen: Art Thérapie, 21 avenue Charcot in Lamalou oder 06-63-92-27-13
Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par OT DU GRAND ORB