JARDI PARTAGE Avenue Charcot, 16 avril 2023, Lamalou-les-Bains.

Jardi’Partage

dimanche 16 avril dans le parc du casino à Lamalou les bains

marché aux plantes,

bourse aux graines et vide jardin (venez échanger ou vendre vos graines, semis, plantes, outils et déco du jardin.)

ferme pédagogique

balade à poney

stand animation: atelier nichoir- atelier jardinage

stands gourmands…

renseignements : Art Thérapie, 21 avenue Charcot à Lamalou ou au 06-63-92-27-13.

Avenue Charcot

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie



Jardi’Partage

sunday April 16 in the park of the casino in Lamalou les bains

plant market,

seed exchange and garden sale (come to exchange or sell your seeds, seedlings, plants, tools and garden decoration.)

educational farm

pony ride

animation stand: nesting box workshop – gardening workshop

gourmet stands…

information : Art Thérapie, 21 avenue Charcot in Lamalou or 06-63-92-27-13

Jardi’Partage

domingo 16 de abril en el parque del casino de Lamalou les bains

mercado de plantas,

intercambio de semillas y venta de jardinería (venga a intercambiar o vender sus semillas, plantones, plantas, herramientas y decoración de jardín)

granja educativa

paseo en poni

stand de animación: taller de cajas nido – taller de jardinería

puestos de comida…

información : Art Thérapie, 21 avenue Charcot en Lamalou o 06-63-92-27-13

Jardi’Partage (Gartenteilung)

sonntag, 16. April im Park des Kasinos in Lamalou les bains

markt für Pflanzen,

samenbörse und Gartenleerung (Tauschen oder verkaufen Sie Ihre Samen, Setzlinge, Pflanzen, Werkzeuge und Gartendekoration)

pädagogischer Bauernhof

ponyreiten

animationsstand: Nistkasten-Workshop – Garten-Workshop

schlemmerstände…

informationen: Art Thérapie, 21 avenue Charcot in Lamalou oder 06-63-92-27-13

