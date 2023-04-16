5e printemps du Drayaux Sauveboeuf Lalinde
5e printemps du Drayaux Sauveboeuf, 16 avril 2023, Lalinde.
Transhumance – Départ du stade
8h30 : marche des cabris (9km)
9h : rando douce (4km)
12h30 : repas – apéritif, potage, pot-au-feu, salade, fromage, dessert, café
15h30 : démonstration chiens de troupeau
Porter son couvert complet / Inscription repas avant le 11 avril au bar-tabac Le Parc..
Sauveboeuf
Lalinde 24150 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Transhumance – Departure from the stadium
8:30 am : walk of the goats (9km)
9am : gentle hike (4km)
12h30 : meal – aperitif, soup, stew, salad, cheese, dessert, coffee
3:30 pm : herd dog demonstration
Bring a full lunch / Registration before April 11 at the bar-tabac Le Parc.
Trashumancia – Salida del estadio
8.30 h: paseo de ovejas (9 km)
9h: paseo suave (4km)
12.30 h: comida – aperitivo, sopa, estofado, ensalada, queso, postre, café
15h30: demostración de perros pastores
Traer un juego completo de mantas / Inscribirse para la comida antes del 11 de abril en el bar-tabac Le Parc.
Transhumanz – Start am Stadion
8.30 Uhr: Wanderung der Zicklein (9km)
9 Uhr: sanfte Wanderung (4km)
12:30 Uhr: Essen – Aperitif, Suppe, Eintopf, Salat, Käse, Dessert, Kaffee
15:30 Uhr: Vorführung von Herdenhunden
Tragen Sie Ihr komplettes Gedeck / Anmeldung Mahlzeit bis zum 11. April in der Bar-Tabac Le Parc.
