5e printemps du Drayaux Sauveboeuf, 16 avril 2023, Lalinde.

Transhumance – Départ du stade

8h30 : marche des cabris (9km)

9h : rando douce (4km)

12h30 : repas – apéritif, potage, pot-au-feu, salade, fromage, dessert, café

15h30 : démonstration chiens de troupeau

Porter son couvert complet / Inscription repas avant le 11 avril au bar-tabac Le Parc..

Sauveboeuf

Lalinde 24150 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Transhumance – Departure from the stadium

8:30 am : walk of the goats (9km)

9am : gentle hike (4km)

12h30 : meal – aperitif, soup, stew, salad, cheese, dessert, coffee

3:30 pm : herd dog demonstration

Bring a full lunch / Registration before April 11 at the bar-tabac Le Parc.

Trashumancia – Salida del estadio

8.30 h: paseo de ovejas (9 km)

9h: paseo suave (4km)

12.30 h: comida – aperitivo, sopa, estofado, ensalada, queso, postre, café

15h30: demostración de perros pastores

Traer un juego completo de mantas / Inscribirse para la comida antes del 11 de abril en el bar-tabac Le Parc.

Transhumanz – Start am Stadion

8.30 Uhr: Wanderung der Zicklein (9km)

9 Uhr: sanfte Wanderung (4km)

12:30 Uhr: Essen – Aperitif, Suppe, Eintopf, Salat, Käse, Dessert, Kaffee

15:30 Uhr: Vorführung von Herdenhunden

Tragen Sie Ihr komplettes Gedeck / Anmeldung Mahlzeit bis zum 11. April in der Bar-Tabac Le Parc.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides