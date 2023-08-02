DÉCOUVERTE DES MYSTÈRES DES TOURBIÈRES – ANNE REMOND DU CEN OCCITANIE Lajo, 2 août 2023, Lajo.

Lajo,Lozère

Balade nature à la découverte des tourbières de Lajo proposée par le CPIE Lozère et animée par Anne REMOND du Conservatoire des Espaces Naturels d’Occitanie….

2023-08-02 fin : 2023-08-02 17:00:00. EUR.

Lajo 48120 Lozère Occitanie



Nature walk to discover the Lajo peat bogs, organized by CPIE Lozère and led by Anne REMOND from the Conservatoire des Espaces Naturels d’Occitanie…

Paseo por la naturaleza para descubrir las turberas del Lajo, organizado por el CPIE Lozère y dirigido por Anne REMOND del Conservatoire des Espaces Naturels d’Occitanie…

Naturwanderung zur Entdeckung der Torfmoore von Lajo, die vom CPIE Lozère angeboten und von Anne REMOND vom Conservatoire des Espaces Naturels d’Occitanie geleitet wird…

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par 48 – OT Margeride en Gevaudan