LAISSEZ MOI DANSER LA NOUVELLE SEINE PARIS
LAISSEZ MOI DANSER LA NOUVELLE SEINE, 11 février 2023, PARIS.
LAISSEZ MOI DANSER LA NOUVELLE SEINE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-11 au 2023-03-25 17:30. Tarif : 23.0 à 23.0 euros.
PENICHE METAMORPHOSIS – LA NOUVELLE SEINE (1- 1069880 / 2-1070462 / 3-1069881) PRESENTE : ce spectacle. Péniche sans accès handicapés, arrivée 30 mn avant le spectacle, Métro Saint Michel ou Maubert Mutualité, Parking Parc MaubertTarif Réduit (-26, étudiants, seniors, chômeurs) LAISSEZ MOI DANSER EUR23.0 23.0 euros
LA NOUVELLE SEINE PARIS Face au 3, quai Montebello 75005
PENICHE METAMORPHOSIS – LA NOUVELLE SEINE (1- 1069880 / 2-1070462 / 3-1069881) PRESENTE : ce spectacle. Péniche sans accès handicapés, arrivée 30 mn avant le spectacle, Métro Saint Michel ou Maubert Mutualité, Parking Parc Maubert
Tarif Réduit (-26, étudiants, seniors, chômeurs).2023-03-25.