mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

SORTIE NATURE « DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES DUNAIRES » L'Aiguillon-la-Presqu'île

Catégories d’Évènement:

SORTIE NATURE « DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES DUNAIRES », 12 mai 2023, L'Aiguillon-la-Presqu'île.

Venez découvrir les plantes dunaires qui ont su s’adapter à des conditions naturelles extrêmes: salinité, sécheresse estivale, vent puissant….
2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-12 12:00:00. .

L’Aiguillon-la-Presqu’île 85460 Vendée Pays de la Loire

Come and discover the dune plants that have been able to adapt to extreme natural conditions: salinity, summer drought, strong wind…

Venga a descubrir las plantas dunares que han sabido adaptarse a condiciones naturales extremas: salinidad, sequía estival, fuerte viento…

Entdecken Sie die Dünenpflanzen, die sich an extreme natürliche Bedingungen angepasst haben: Salzgehalt, Sommertrockenheit, starker Wind…

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par Vendée Expansion

Détails

Date:
12 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Adresse
Ville
L'Aiguillon-la-Presqu'île
Departement
Vendée
Lieu Ville
L'Aiguillon-la-Presqu'île

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

L'Aiguillon-la-Presqu'île Vendée
L'Aiguillon-la-Presqu'île Vendée

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?