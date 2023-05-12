SORTIE NATURE « DECOUVERTE DES PLANTES DUNAIRES », 12 mai 2023, L'Aiguillon-la-Presqu'île.

Venez découvrir les plantes dunaires qui ont su s’adapter à des conditions naturelles extrêmes: salinité, sécheresse estivale, vent puissant….

2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-12 12:00:00. .

L’Aiguillon-la-Presqu’île 85460 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Come and discover the dune plants that have been able to adapt to extreme natural conditions: salinity, summer drought, strong wind…

Venga a descubrir las plantas dunares que han sabido adaptarse a condiciones naturales extremas: salinidad, sequía estival, fuerte viento…

Entdecken Sie die Dünenpflanzen, die sich an extreme natürliche Bedingungen angepasst haben: Salzgehalt, Sommertrockenheit, starker Wind…

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par Vendée Expansion