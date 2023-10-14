PORTES OUVERTES D’ATELIERS D’ARTISTES ET ARTISANS D’ART Lahaymeix, 14 octobre 2023, Lahaymeix.

Lahaymeix,Meuse

Les 14 et 15 octobre 2023, rendez-vous pour les portes ouvertes d’ateliers d’artistes et artisans d’art. Une trentaine d’artistes et d’artisans d’art ouvrent simultanément leur atelier au grand public le temps d’un week-end dans la destination Coeur de Lorraine.

Cet évènement gratuit est ouvert à tous vous offrira la possibilité de découvrir l’univers créatif de talentueux artistes et artisans d’art.

Plongez au cœur de leurs ateliers, où vous pourrez observer leur processus de création, échanger avec eux et admirer leurs œuvres uniques.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-14 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Lahaymeix 55260 Meuse Grand Est



On October 14 and 15, 2023, join us for an open house for artists and craftspeople. Some thirty artists and craftspeople will simultaneously open their studios to the general public over the course of a weekend in the Coeur de Lorraine destination.

This free event, open to all, will give you the chance to discover the creative world of talented artists and craftspeople.

Dive into the heart of their studios, where you can observe their creative process, chat with them and admire their unique works.

Los días 14 y 15 de octubre de 2023, participe en una jornada de puertas abiertas en los estudios de artistas y artesanos. Una treintena de artistas y artesanos abrirán sus talleres al público durante un fin de semana en la región de Coeur de Lorraine.

Este evento gratuito y abierto a todos le permitirá descubrir el universo creativo de artistas y artesanos de talento.

Sumérjase en el corazón de sus talleres, donde podrá observar su proceso creativo, charlar con ellos y admirar sus obras únicas.

Am 14. und 15. Oktober 2023 findet der Tag der offenen Tür in den Ateliers von Künstlern und Kunsthandwerkern statt. Rund 30 Künstler und Kunsthandwerker öffnen an einem Wochenende im Reiseziel Coeur de Lorraine gleichzeitig ihre Ateliers für die Öffentlichkeit.

Diese kostenlose und für alle offene Veranstaltung bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, die kreative Welt talentierter Künstler und Kunsthandwerker zu entdecken.

Tauchen Sie ein in ihre Ateliers, wo Sie den kreativen Prozess beobachten, sich mit ihnen austauschen und ihre einzigartigen Werke bewundern können.

