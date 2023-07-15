INAUGURATION DES NOUVELLES ŒUVRES DE VENT DES FORÊTS Lahaymeix
INAUGURATION DES NOUVELLES ŒUVRES DE VENT DES FORÊTS Lahaymeix, 15 juillet 2023, Lahaymeix.
Lahaymeix,Meuse
Inauguration officielle 100% Vent des Forêts en présence des artistes.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-07-15 11:00:00 fin : 2023-07-15 . 0 EUR.
Lahaymeix 55260 Meuse Grand Est
100% Vent des Forêts official opening in the presence of the artists.
Inauguración oficial de 100% Vent des Forêts en presencia de los artistas.
Offizielle Eröffnung 100% Vent des Forêts in Anwesenheit der Künstler.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE