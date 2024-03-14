L’AGORA FÊTE LES FEMMES LA CHANSON DU COEUR Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
L’AGORA FÊTE LES FEMMES LA CHANSON DU COEUR Saint-Pons-de-Thomières, jeudi 14 mars 2024.
L’AGORA FÊTE LES FEMMES LA CHANSON DU COEUR Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault
Venez chanter une chanson, ou lire un poème…qui vous tient à coeur sur le thème de la Femme
On s’amuse, on se fait du bien en chantant !!!
.
Début : 2024-03-14 15:00:00
fin : 2024-03-14
18 Rue du Barry
Maison des Loisirs
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie
